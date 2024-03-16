Mason Gooding’s treasure, Shawn Mendes’ smoke & Maluma’s milky snack

This week John Cena streaked at the Oscars, country music got gay AF, and Jinkx Monsoon hosted David Archuleta, Rosie O’Donnell and more at the 2024 Queerties Awards. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Mason Gooding found treasure.
Colin Grafton wore jeans.
Daniel Jervis swam in the ocean.
David Archuleta rocked the Queerties.
Jed Ismael got some sun.
Shawn Mendes had a smoke.
Paul Poirier jumped.
Jake Shears flexed.
Lil Nas X stepped outside.
Maluma made cereal.
Riyadh Khalaf met penguins.
Henry Jimenez Kerbox stayed in The Bahamas.
Ross Lynch struck a pose.
Caleb Marshall turned 31.
Manu Ríos took a hike.
Nick Herrera closed the club.
Okkar Min Maung got in bed.
Josh Popper hung around.
John Arthur Hill sold out.
Gus Kenworthy had a chicken fight.
And Ygor Zozo met an elephant.
3 Comments
Kangol2
I’ll take last week’s Instastuds for $1000, Queerty.
Lil Nas X’s slow 4th song is a winner.
abfab
I’ll take ANIMALS and let’s make it a true Daily Double, Alex!
What are Penguins and Elephants? (love them)
Tad
There was a time when posing with a cigarette was considered irresponsible and tacky. Gotta give credit to big tobacco for renormalizing the use of tobacco, even though the stats are the same. It remains the deadliest product ever to be legally sold. The use of it as designed leads to illness and death. Are influencers like Shawn Mendes getting paid for product placement? They fund films featuring smoking characters, so it make sense that celeb without a conscience would take the money. Hope Shawn isn’t one of them.