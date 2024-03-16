instastuds

Mason Gooding’s treasure, Shawn Mendes’ smoke & Maluma’s milky snack

This week John Cena streaked at the Oscars, country music got gay AF, and Jinkx Monsoon hosted David Archuleta, Rosie O’Donnell and more at the 2024 Queerties Awards. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Mason Gooding found treasure.

Colin Grafton wore jeans.

Daniel Jervis swam in the ocean.

David Archuleta rocked the Queerties.

Jed Ismael got some sun.

Shawn Mendes had a smoke.

Paul Poirier jumped.

Jake Shears flexed.

Lil Nas X stepped outside.

Maluma made cereal.

Riyadh Khalaf met penguins.

Henry Jimenez Kerbox stayed in The Bahamas.

Ross Lynch struck a pose.

Caleb Marshall turned 31.

Manu Ríos took a hike.

Nick Herrera closed the club.

Okkar Min Maung got in bed.

Josh Popper hung around.

John Arthur Hill sold out.

Gus Kenworthy had a chicken fight.

And Ygor Zozo met an elephant.

