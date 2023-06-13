Matt Bomer, Kim Cattrall, Sharon Stone and more pay tribute to Treat Williams

Veteran actor Treat Williams, 71, died yesterday. A car reportedly collided with Williams’ motorbike in the actor’s home state of Vermont.
Williams had a career dating back to the 1970s. He appeared in movies such as Milos Forman’s Hair, and Sidney Lumet’s Prince of the City. He will be best remembered by many for his role as a New York City neurosurgeon who moves his family to Colorado on the Greg Beranti-created WB series Everwood.
Vermont police confirmed Williams died after his motorbike collided with a car on Route 30 near Dorset. The car driver suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.
Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, told People, “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.
“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.
“He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.’
Matt Bomer
Many stars of the screen have paid tribute to Williams. In one of his more recent TV roles, Williams played Matt Bomer’s dad in the show White Collar.
Bomer took to Instagram to post of his sadness at Williams’ passing.
“This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was- both as an actor and a person,” Bomer said.
“I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy. He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example.
“He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me – even years after we worked together. Treat- you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend.”
Sex and The City’s Kim Cattrall expressed her shock and sent condolences via Twitter. She shared a photo of her and Williams in the 199 TV movie, 36 Hours To Die.
Sharon Stone shared a post by fellow actress Elizabeth Perkins on her Instagram stories announcing Williams’ death. Stone added a caption saying, “This is so sad Rest in peace brother.”
John Travolta
John Travolta also posted a message on his Instagram stories. He included a photo of him and Williams in the 70s when they acted together on Broadway.
“Treat Williams and I got out start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here’. I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John”
Check out some more tributes below.
3 Comments
Mister P
I first became aware of him in The Ritz.
He flexed his muscles and said: See something you like?
john.k
That was the first time I saw him too. He was quite funny in it playing a muscular young guy with a high-pitched voice.
DBMC
Such a great actor. Always understated and real. A great loss.