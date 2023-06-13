Matt Bomer, Kim Cattrall, Sharon Stone and more pay tribute to Treat Williams

Treat Williams (Photo: Shutterstock)

Veteran actor Treat Williams, 71, died yesterday. A car reportedly collided with Williams’ motorbike in the actor’s home state of Vermont.

Williams had a career dating back to the 1970s. He appeared in movies such as Milos Forman’s Hair, and Sidney Lumet’s Prince of the City. He will be best remembered by many for his role as a New York City neurosurgeon who moves his family to Colorado on the Greg Beranti-created WB series Everwood.

Vermont police confirmed Williams died after his motorbike collided with a car on Route 30 near Dorset. The car driver suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, told People, “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.

“He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.’

Many stars of the screen have paid tribute to Williams. In one of his more recent TV roles, Williams played Matt Bomer’s dad in the show White Collar.

Bomer took to Instagram to post of his sadness at Williams’ passing.

“This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was- both as an actor and a person,” Bomer said.

“I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy. He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example.

“He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me – even years after we worked together. Treat- you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend.”

Sex and The City’s Kim Cattrall expressed her shock and sent condolences via Twitter. She shared a photo of her and Williams in the 199 TV movie, 36 Hours To Die.

I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat.

My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend. pic.twitter.com/hurBQfejRu — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) June 13, 2023

Sharon Stone shared a post by fellow actress Elizabeth Perkins on her Instagram stories announcing Williams’ death. Stone added a caption saying, “This is so sad Rest in peace brother.”

John Travolta

John Travolta also posted a message on his Instagram stories. He included a photo of him and Williams in the 70s when they acted together on Broadway.

“Treat Williams and I got out start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here’. I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John”

Check out some more tributes below.

Just heard the awful news that the world has lost @Rtreatwilliams. Such a wonderful person… such a gifted actor… such a treasured friend. I'm gutted. #RIP_Pal ? pic.twitter.com/YZ7x3M4dF7 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 13, 2023

He had it all.

Smart.

Talented.

Funny.

Charming.

Successful.

Handsome.

Compassionate.

Heart of gold.

And that name… Treat Williams.



He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance…… pic.twitter.com/7cKP4nETTz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s “Speed the Plow” at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it.

Treat, you were the best. Love you. pic.twitter.com/WSZVBcOYWG — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 13, 2023

Terribly sad to hear #TreatWilliams died today , on the road. Treat was about the nicest , most likeable guy you could imagine. How awful this is . pic.twitter.com/J2FJDzZ1Sa — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) June 13, 2023