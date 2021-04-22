Matt Gaetz is begging people for money on Twitter and the responses are hilarious

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is begging his followers for money to help fund his counterattack against CNN for reporting about his ever-worsening teen sex/prostitution scandal.

Yesterday, 38-year-old Gaetz, who allegedly paid a 17-year-old for sex, shared a new ad on Twitter then asked people to “pls donate @mattgaetz.com to help us run it a bunch!”

Our new ad is launching. Pls donate @ https://t.co/hE6yZVv4a2 to help us run it a bunch! pic.twitter.com/diwXGzcek2 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 21, 2021

The tweet comes amid reports that Gaetz’s campaign is bleeding money as it scrambles to do damage control.

According to the latest campaign finance report, it spent and eye-popping $170K between January and March on a direct-mail campaign in an attempt to salvage his rapidly eroding image.

$116K of that was spent in a single day–March 31–a.k.a. the day after the New York Times reported that the Justice Department was eyeing him in a child sex trafficking investigation.

The report also shows Gaetz paid $5,000 to sketchy Republican operative Roger Stone, who is currently being sued by the DOJ for allegedly failing to pay millions in taxes. He’s also blown hundreds of thousands of dollars on consultants and TV ads.

Oh, and then there are his mounting legal fees, which are currently up to $85K and counting, according to the Daily Beast.

Here’s how people are responding to Gaetz’s plea for money…

Do you take venmo? — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 22, 2021

Gaetz needs to hire more young strippers please send him your money today! — Rocky (@CheyenneNDN) April 22, 2021

Florida Man attempts to use federal investigation against him into fundraising opportunity. — Gator⚡Gum (@gator_gum) April 21, 2021

How much money did you use to sex traffic? “A bunch”? — Patt Gaetz (@PattGaetz) April 21, 2021

Gross. I can’t believe anyone would sleep with you, even for money. — Gensui-kaigun-taisho Togo Heihachiro (Togo-sama) (@GensuiTogo) April 21, 2021

New billboard up in Pensacola pic.twitter.com/fX9f78plF9 — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 21, 2021

I don’t donate to child sex traffickers. — ℕ (@Abyssal_Squid) April 21, 2021

Run it a bunch? You talk like a teenager. Is that because you like to hang out with them so much? — KD (@kdnerak33) April 21, 2021

If you’re paying a PR firm for all this messaging , it’s a waste of money! — Lee Jones (@LightSpeed3000) April 21, 2021

Please donate to my “help me stay out of prison fund.” — Lisa Rago (@LisaRago2) April 21, 2021

Can I venmo you the money? With the memo “definitely *not* for sex trafficking legal bills” — Earl J “Guilty on all counts” Llama (@EarlLlama) April 21, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.