Matt Gaetz is begging people for money on Twitter and the responses are hilarious

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is begging his followers for money to help fund his counterattack against CNN for reporting about his ever-worsening teen sex/prostitution scandal.
Yesterday, 38-year-old Gaetz, who allegedly paid a 17-year-old for sex, shared a new ad on Twitter then asked people to “pls donate @mattgaetz.com to help us run it a bunch!”
Our new ad is launching.
Pls donate @ https://t.co/hE6yZVv4a2 to help us run it a bunch! pic.twitter.com/diwXGzcek2
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 21, 2021
The tweet comes amid reports that Gaetz’s campaign is bleeding money as it scrambles to do damage control.
According to the latest campaign finance report, it spent and eye-popping $170K between January and March on a direct-mail campaign in an attempt to salvage his rapidly eroding image.
$116K of that was spent in a single day–March 31–a.k.a. the day after the New York Times reported that the Justice Department was eyeing him in a child sex trafficking investigation.
The report also shows Gaetz paid $5,000 to sketchy Republican operative Roger Stone, who is currently being sued by the DOJ for allegedly failing to pay millions in taxes. He’s also blown hundreds of thousands of dollars on consultants and TV ads.
Oh, and then there are his mounting legal fees, which are currently up to $85K and counting, according to the Daily Beast.
Here’s how people are responding to Gaetz’s plea for money…
Do you take venmo?
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 22, 2021
Gaetz needs to hire more young strippers please send him your money today!
— Rocky (@CheyenneNDN) April 22, 2021
Florida Man attempts to use federal investigation against him into fundraising opportunity.
— Gator⚡Gum (@gator_gum) April 21, 2021
How much money did you use to sex traffic? “A bunch”?
— Patt Gaetz (@PattGaetz) April 21, 2021
Gross. I can’t believe anyone would sleep with you, even for money.
— Gensui-kaigun-taisho Togo Heihachiro (Togo-sama) (@GensuiTogo) April 21, 2021
New billboard up in Pensacola pic.twitter.com/fX9f78plF9
— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 21, 2021
I don’t donate to child sex traffickers.
— ℕ (@Abyssal_Squid) April 21, 2021
Run it a bunch? You talk like a teenager. Is that because you like to hang out with them so much?
— KD (@kdnerak33) April 21, 2021
If you’re paying a PR firm for all this messaging , it’s a waste of money!
— Lee Jones (@LightSpeed3000) April 21, 2021
Please donate to my “help me stay out of prison fund.”
— Lisa Rago (@LisaRago2) April 21, 2021
Can I venmo you the money? With the memo “definitely *not* for sex trafficking legal bills”
— Earl J “Guilty on all counts” Llama (@EarlLlama) April 21, 2021
Fahd
Gee, that’s too bad about the whole thing costing him so much. I’m no fan of the shameless, low-life scumbag, but I was a little surprised to see the Lincoln project listed as the first Twitter critic. Pot, kettle.
Or is it different when young men are involved?
Goforit
After discovery, The Lincoln Project removed their cancer so that they could continue fighting the good fight. Let us all know when the Republican party decides to remove this cancer.
Fahd
I think it’s not so much as “after discovery”, but rather after exposure. I guess there’s some discussion (Nixonian hair-splitting) about who knew what and when did they know it, but in any case not really interested in trading Trump for Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell or even the never Trumpers like David Frum or Steven Schmidt, who “discovered” Sarah Palin. Can’t fix Republican.