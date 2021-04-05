Matt Gaetz is maybe probably about to be arrested after his buddy rats him out, source says

We’re now entering Week Two of Matt Gaetz’s teen sex scandal and things are looking worse and worse for the antigay congressman from Florida.

Quick recap, in case you haven’t heard: Gaetz is under investigation for allegedly paying women for sex because it’s the only way he can get laid. He, of course, denies everything, but The New York Times has text messages and CashApp receipts that seem to corroborate the story.

Gaetz’s buddy, former tax collector/accused sexual predator Joel Greenberg, allegedly worked as his pimp by connecting him with women online and coordinating the dates, times, and places for their sex and drug meetups, as well as compensation.

In at least one alleged case, however, Greenberg didn’t connect Gaetz with a woman. He connected him with an underage girl. And that’s how this whole scandal blew wide open.

Now, the Daily Mail reports:

Gaetz’s arrest is said to be imminent after the alleged victim, who has not been named, testified before a Florida grand jury this week saying she had sex with the conservative Republican before she turned 18, DailyMail.com has learned. The investigation into Gaetz first spiraled from a probe into Greenberg, who was indicted last summer on 14 felony charges including child sex trafficking, fraud, identity theft and stalking a former political rival.

Greenberg is facing a lengthy prison sentence, so he has reportedly begun spilling aaaaall the dirty details about Gaetz to investigators.

“Greenberg has been singing to the feds about his friend Matt Gaetz,” an unnamed source tells The Daily Mail. “That’s why Matt is so freaked out.”

“Gaetz is a sleaze-bag who used a professional with a sterling reputation to divert the attention on a sex investigation focused on him.”

We’d say “freaked out” is putting it mildly. Gaetz has been having a full blown meltdown on television and social media.

Last week, he fired of a string of frantic tweets denying any wrongdoing. Then he told a reporter that he hasn’t slept with a 17-year-old in over 20 years, when he himself was 17.

He also appeared on Tucker Carlson‘s show where he claimed to be the victim of a $25 million extortion plot. (Carlson later said it was one of the “weirdest” interviews he’s ever conducted.)

“That was one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted."pic.twitter.com/lo2BqvxHJT — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) March 31, 2021

It remains to be seen whether Gaetz will actually be arrested or not, but his Republican colleagues have already begun distancing themselves from him. The Hill reports that many of them think his days in Congress are numbered.

“In reality, yes, he won’t last long,” a source says.

Meanwhile, here’s what folx are saying on Twitter about his “imminent” arrest…

Prediction: Matt Gaetz will be arrested on Monday pic.twitter.com/jtBcH8qbMy — BUDDY ? (@Budz442Bud) April 3, 2021

Watching Matt Gaetz get arrested and taken off to do jail time is going to be fantastic. — William Shakespeare (@Shakesnews_) April 4, 2021

Poor Matt Gaetz is going to be arrested before prom season, isn’t he? — DallasIndependent (@NeverDotard) April 4, 2021

Now who would have thought that Matt Gaetz will be arrested even before Sleepy Joe and Crooked Hilary? — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) April 3, 2021

Matt Gaetz was not on my short list of Republicans I wanted to see arrested first, but I’ll take it! — JJ LeBlanc est mon nom de plume (@JJLongworth) March 31, 2021

Sen Matt Gaetz is worried that if he gets arrested..he will miss prom

?? pic.twitter.com/tMcUTPgCpu — Gemini 21Beatlefan (@Gemini21BLM) April 5, 2021

Am I the ony one who logs into Twitter to see if #MattGaetz was arrested yet? — Ann-Marie Poli (@annmariepoli) April 5, 2021

Matt Gaetz is expected to be arrested within the next few weeks, according to a source. — Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) April 2, 2021

I don't know how to break this to you dummies, but Matt Gaetz is going to be arrested before Hunter Biden ever is — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 2, 2021

If Matt Gaetz is arrested, Nestor will be all alone in their great big house. He"ll be an empty Nestor. — Tyler Curtain ???? (@tylercurtain) April 3, 2021

