Matt Lister’s legs, Alex Landi’s farmer’s tan, & Max Emerson’s return

View this post on Instagram

Workout out my back to carry the looks, talent and humour of this family ? . . JUST KIDDING! I love my family so much. It’s great to be able to get back into the swing of things. After taking a month off I finally got to relax. I did a bit too much of that and now it’s time to get back in shape. Comment your fav exercise and I’ll try them out! #bodbykel