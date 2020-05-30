Instastuds

Matt Lister’s legs, Alex Landi’s farmer’s tan, & Max Emerson’s return

By

This week Rep. Brian Sims let loose on his GOP colleagues on the House floor, Lady Gaga blessed the gays with a brand new era, and the community paid tribute to the late Larry Kramer. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Colton Haynes stayed home.

???

Chris Salvatore took a hike.

Today was pretty magical ??????????

Matt Lister got some sun.

‘Tidelines’

Matteo Lane listened to music.

??

Tommy Dorfman became a Calvin Klein model.

Alex Landi got a farmer’s tan.

Nice farmers tan alex

Ricky Martin closed his eyes.

RECUERDO #PausaPlay

Aidan Faminoff lifted weights.

AJ Bediako had a pillow fight.

Ryan Phillippe got over it.

OVER IT

Thom Evans stepped outside.

Pietro Boselli used a hammer.

Field workout @bazaaritalia @mrollieali @petradesign

Oliver Stark climbed to the top.

Travis Wall had a pool day.

You need to palm down #noonlodge

Telly Leung stayed quarantined.

Antony Tran checked his phone.

selfie break in between meetings

Titanius Maximus cared for his queen.

Wilson Cruz reflected.

Sunday Morning reflection

Nathan Henry got wet.

Too Hot to Handle?

Eric Radford stayed at the park.

Max Whitlock finished his workout.

Max Emerson came back from a break.

These underpants have held up since 2009

Jon Kortajarena drank in bed.

Hoy hemos dormido abrazaditos

Jake Bain wore red.

Just chillin’ in #mycalvins ??

Terry Miller watched anime.

And Eliad Cohen manscaped.