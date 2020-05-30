Matt Lister’s legs, Alex Landi’s farmer’s tan, & Max Emerson’s return

This week Rep. Brian Sims let loose on his GOP colleagues on the House floor, Lady Gaga blessed the gays with a brand new era, and the community paid tribute to the late Larry Kramer. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Colton Haynes stayed home.
Chris Salvatore took a hike.
Matt Lister got some sun.
Matteo Lane listened to music.
Tommy Dorfman became a Calvin Klein model.
Alex Landi got a farmer’s tan.
Ricky Martin closed his eyes.
Aidan Faminoff lifted weights.
View this post on Instagram
Workout out my back to carry the looks, talent and humour of this family ? . . JUST KIDDING! I love my family so much. It’s great to be able to get back into the swing of things. After taking a month off I finally got to relax. I did a bit too much of that and now it’s time to get back in shape. Comment your fav exercise and I’ll try them out! #bodbykel
AJ Bediako had a pillow fight.
Ryan Phillippe got over it.
Thom Evans stepped outside.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes, you need to step outside, get some air and remind yourself of who you are and who you want to be. This is a great little park workout I just did! – 30 Press UPS – 30 Sit UPS – 50m sprint (If you can find a slight incline on a hill, then even better!) – A minute boxing on the pads (or shadow boxing if you don’t have any). – 10 explosive standing jumps. 5 exercises, 4 times round, with 3 mins recovery in between sets. – The recovery time is important, so you allow your body enough time to recover and be able to do the sets as explosively as you can. Give it a go and let me know what you think ?? Have a great weekend all! #fitness #wellness
Pietro Boselli used a hammer.
Oliver Stark climbed to the top.
Travis Wall had a pool day.
Telly Leung stayed quarantined.
Antony Tran checked his phone.
Titanius Maximus cared for his queen.
Wilson Cruz reflected.
Nathan Henry got wet.
Eric Radford stayed at the park.
Max Whitlock finished his workout.
Max Emerson came back from a break.
Jon Kortajarena drank in bed.
Jake Bain wore red.
Terry Miller watched anime.
And Eliad Cohen manscaped.