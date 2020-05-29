Brian Sims called a “little girl” by homophobic Republican on House floor

Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims is used to being on the receiving end of homophobic abuse. It sorta comes with the territory when you’re a trailblazer. Luckily, he doesn’t seem to let it get the best of him.

Like yesterday when he was called a “little girl” by a GOP lawmaker on the House floor.

Sims was talking about how his Republican colleagues failed to alert the rest of the legislative body (read: Democrats) that GOP Rep. Andrew Lewis had tested positive for coronavirus and potentially exposed them all to the virus.

Rather than informing people, particularly those who had been in close contact with Lewis, that they may want to get tested and self-quarantine, Republicans chose to keep the whole thing a secret.

Sims was halfway through his speech yesterday when GOP Rep. Jerry Knowles, who opposes LGBTQ-inclusive birth certificates and believes consensual sexting should be classified as a misdemeanor, shouted “Little girl!” from the back of the room.

Sims shared about the incident last night on Twitter, writing: “My colleague @repknowles just yelled from the Floor while I was speaking to the House to call me a ‘little girl’ The irony of a guy from a Party scared to death of women, who himself spent years ensuring pedophile priests couldn’t be prosecuted, thinking that’s a slur is thick.”

He followed that up a few minutes with another tweet calling on little girls across the country to run for office.

“Hey little girls! Run for office. This country NEEDS your leadership,” he wrote.

71-year-old Knowles has expressed distain for Sims in the past. Just last year, he lodged an effort to have the openly gay lawmaker censored for speaking out against anti-abortion protestors.

Watch Sims’ speech below.