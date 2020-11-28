Matthew Camp’s chest, Lil Nas X’s topper, & Todd Sanfield’s tan lines

This week Dolly Parton became the hero behind a new Coronavirus vaccine, Michael B. Jordan was named “Sexiest Man Alive,” and Orlando Bloom was spotted sporting the world’s shortest supershort short shorts. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Darrell Jones wore denim.
Bruno Duarte sat in bed.
Jordan Firstman channelled Santa.
Jeff Thomas hit the gym.
Amini Fonua got some sun.
Ryan Cleary had pizza.
Taylor Bennett parked the car.
Brandon Osorio took a nap.
Todd Sanfield had a seat.
Anthony Cushion sat on a cushion.
Big Dipper got a new bathroom.
Nick Topel stopped in the Virgin Islands.
Lil Nas X turned into a tree.
Dave Coast spent Thanksgiving in the pool.
Tom Goss flexed.
Victor Turpin served turkey.
Keo Motsepe and Gleb Savchenko shared a bed.
Mike Bucaram wore a beanie.
Eliad Cohen made a close friend.
Matthew Camp showed some nip.
James Yates brought the gym to his room.
Cristian Diez popped a squat.
And Dan Amboyer prepared for Christmas.
8 Comments
bgeorge59
Who the F are these people! And you have nothing better to do than post shirtless pics to stay alive in our ever forgetting gay eyes
Thad
OK, I thought that about most of these guys too. But in cold and lonely northern North America (COVID and winter, one-two punch) these photos are a nice escape.
Godabed
DITTO – all of This!
jlew64
Thank you, thank you, thank you! I was sitting here scrolling though and wondering the same thing and thinking I was so out of touch… nice to know it’s not me, it’s Queerty.
VaJohn
Why in the WORLD would you go to an “entertainment” website dedicated to short news/fluff stories, click on a section dedicated to showing nothing but pictures of shirtless-or-less buff men, and then waste time complaining about the fact that the section contains pictures of shirtless (or less) buff men? What next, complaining that water is wet?? It’s meant to be mindless eye-candy! Give thanks you get to see it for free, and nobody’s threatening to arrest you for it! MAN! People have gotten so entitled these days!
amanwithanedge
lol
jim_allio
How can I submit someone for this page? I have an instagram friend who would have folks drooling
ShiningSex
MOST ARE SO OVERRATED AND BORING LOOKING EXCEPT “BIG DIPPER”.
MATTHEW CAMP IS BORING AS F*CK.
WHO WEARS CARHARTT? EWWWWW!!!!