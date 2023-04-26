Meet the kissable cast of the UK’s first gay dating show, ‘I Kissed A Boy’

Pucker up, because you’re about to meet the hot and single contestants of the U.K.’s first-ever gay dating show, I Kissed A Boy.

The BBC Three reality series is making history with an all-queer cast of eligible bachelors who will be competing to find love. From the jump, they’ll all be partnered with a fellow contestant who has been deemed romantically compatible.

The gag is, before they’ve even had a chance to meet or talk, these “scientifically matched” pairs are given the opportunity to share a kiss—which can be as sweet and innocent or wet and wild as they want—and see if there’s a spark between them.

Of course, just because science tells these pairs they should be together, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to explore other options. A lot can go down when you put 10 single gay men together in one home, and that’s exactly the kind of fun, messy, sexy drama I Kissed A Boy a boy is hoping for.

Last month, we learned none other than pop music pro and all-around LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue (that’s Kylie’s sister, if you didn’t know) will be hosting the series, and now it’s finally time to meet the cast!

