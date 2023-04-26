Meet the kissable cast of the UK’s first gay dating show, ‘I Kissed A Boy’

Pucker up, because you’re about to meet the hot and single contestants of the U.K.’s first-ever gay dating show, I Kissed A Boy.
The BBC Three reality series is making history with an all-queer cast of eligible bachelors who will be competing to find love. From the jump, they’ll all be partnered with a fellow contestant who has been deemed romantically compatible.
The gag is, before they’ve even had a chance to meet or talk, these “scientifically matched” pairs are given the opportunity to share a kiss—which can be as sweet and innocent or wet and wild as they want—and see if there’s a spark between them.
Of course, just because science tells these pairs they should be together, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to explore other options. A lot can go down when you put 10 single gay men together in one home, and that’s exactly the kind of fun, messy, sexy drama I Kissed A Boy a boy is hoping for.
Last month, we learned none other than pop music pro and all-around LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue (that’s Kylie’s sister, if you didn’t know) will be hosting the series, and now it’s finally time to meet the cast!
Click through below to learn more about each of I Kissed A Boy‘s 10 contestants and see some of their hottest photos before the show’s May 14 premiere.
Ben
Age: 28 | From: Edinburgh, Scotland
Self-described as a mix of Goofy’s goofiness and Shrek’s grumpiness, Ben sure sounds like a character. After studying engineering, he moved to London where he’s enjoyed being part of a bigger queer community, but says he’s still looking for a genuine guy who can make him laugh.
Bobski
Age: 23 | From: Essex
Yes, that’s a nickname. Bobski—short for Robert—was born in Poland but has lived in the U.K. since he was seven, quickly learning English so he could fit in. In his teens, he traveled the world playing tennis semi-professionally, and still maintains that global mindset as an airline operations manager.
Gareth
Age: 28 | From: Kilkeel, Northern Ireland
Growing up in a traditionally religious community, Gareth used to read through Vogue in secret, but eventually chased his fashion dreams to East London where he now works as a stylist. He’s clearly got good taste, and is looking for someone with a “free spirit with confidence and queer energy.”
Jake
Age: 27 | From: Swansea, Wales
Jake works as a staffing trainer within the restaurant and hospitality industry, but is a nature boy at heart. His favorite outdoor activities include kayaking and paddle boarding, and he’s also got quite the green thumb, with a lot of pride in gardening. He’s hoping to meet someone with a similar sense of adventure.
Joseph
Age: 23 | From: London
Joseph grew up as one of 10 siblings, so he’s no stranger to sharing space with a bunch of others and feeling like he has to compete for attention. He sees himself as a real fashionista, and has big ambitions of becoming a successful actor and finding that special someone to keep him company.
Josh
Age: 24 | From: Rhyl, North Wales
Josh comes from a Mormon family and admits it took him a long time to come to terms with being gay. Because of this, he arrives to I Kissed A Boy having never dated guys before—or even kissed one! This film buff and Rihanna stan says he’s ready to get out of his comfort zone.
Kailum
Age: 25 | From: Brighton
A proud “furry cuddle bear,” Kailum is a fun-loving gaymer, music festival-goer, and Drag Race fan who apparently has been working on developing a drag persona of his own. He grew up in the seaside, queer-friendly hub of Brighton, where he says he felt very supported when he came out as a teen.
Ollie
Age: 27 | From: Brighton
With a physically demanding blue collar job as a road worker, Ollie considers himself a “gay man in a straight world,” but still lives loudly and proudly. He’s also got a traveling “cocktail van” he hopes to turn into a successful business, so he’s on the road a lot, but is looking for someone to call home.
Ross
Age: 27 | From: Manchester
Fresh out of a five-year relationship, Ross is ready to move on because he says he simply “love[s] love.” Though he trained as a tap dancer in his youth and even had a stint as a cheerleader, the Manchester native now works in social services supporting adults with learning disabilities.
Subomi
Age: 29 | From: London
Though born in the U.K., Subomi lived with his family in Nigeria from 6 to 16 before moving back to London and finally finding his confidence to come out at 21. A true multi-hyphenate, he is a software developer, model, and athlete, who boasts a number of medals he’s won at The Gay Games.
One Comment
charlie_jackpot
Was Team Jake until the nose piercing