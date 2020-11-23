Melania dreads the impending arrival of the f’ing White House Christmas tree

The Trump klan will soon be departing the White House for good, but before they do, first lady Melania Trump must decorate the executive mansion for Christmas one last f’ing time.

Yesterday, Mrs. Trump tweeted about the impending arrival of the 2020 White House Christmas tree, which will be arriving at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue later today.

“Since 1966, the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree has become an iconic holiday tradition,” the outgoing FLOTUS wrote. “This year’s tree, a lovely 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia, will arrive tomorrow at the @WhiteHouse North Portico. #WHChristmas.”

Since 1966, the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree has become an iconic holiday tradition. This year’s tree, a lovely 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia, will arrive tomorrow at the @WhiteHouse North Portico. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/f7fcz5LxtQ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 22, 2020

Lest anyone forget, Melania loathes Christmas.

In October, her ex-BFF and former White House aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, shared audio tapes of the first lady bashing Christ’s birthday.

“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” Melania could be heard complaining. “But I need to do it, right?”

“Give me a f*cking break!” After the tapes were released, Melania accused Wolkoff of peddling “idle gossip trying to distort my character” and saying the recordings were being taken “out of context.”

Earlier this month, Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s press secretary and chief of staff, told People magazine that Melania is very much “looking forward to once again opening the People’s House for Christmas,” despite what everyone heard her say in those recordings.

And now, the responses to Melania’s latest tweet…

That f***ing Christmas tree again. — Kevin D. (@Fillinusername) November 22, 2020

Mhmm, have you put up the f****ing decorations yet? pic.twitter.com/Pcy444O3Fb — Shane 61 Days until 🚫🍊🤡 (@egheitasean) November 22, 2020

dont forget to take it down before the moving team comes to pick your stuff up — Vladimir Luna (@VladdeLuna) November 22, 2020

Not the only thing getting axed this winter. — Craig White (@craigwhite87) November 23, 2020

Don’t worry, birther. No more forcing yourself to decorate the White House after this Christmas. You’re free. — Jilly (@jillesqueda) November 22, 2020

“Who gives a F#CK about Christmas stuff???” — Melania Trump, on tape — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 22, 2020

In case you didn’t get to hear Melania complaining about her role as First Lady when it first leaked, here’s the recording again…