Melania skipped her husband’s arraignment again (again), supposedly “too busy” to bother attending

Melania Trump is now 3 for 3 on skipping her husband’s arraignments.

The ex-FLOTUS once again did not accompany Donald Trump to federal court in Washington, D.C. yesterday, where he surrendered himself to authorities and pleaded not guilty to conspiring to overthrow the 2020 election results.

The four charges Trump faces in the matter include: one count of conspiracy to violate rights, one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, and one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so.

Each count carries a possible prison sentence of five and 20 years, which means that, if convicted, he could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Melania also didn’t accompany Trump to court in April, when he was arrested and arraigned in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, or in June, when he was arrested and arraigned in the classified documents case.

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham (ugh) told CNN that the ex-FLOTUS “knows” what’s “going on” with each of her husband’s indictments, but won’t lend him any public support until she feels like it.

“I don’t make anything of [her silence]. She is saying in her mind, that this is his issue, he doesn’t need me here to prop him up, and I’m too busy to go with him,” Grisham surmised. “And that’s who she is. She will turn up by his side when she wants to, when she’s perfectly ready.”

Mrs. Trump’s absence certainly fits a pattern.

In addition to skipping every single one of his court appearances, she also hasn’t joined him on the 2024 campaign trail and has rarely been seen in public with him. It’s almost like… she can’t stand the guy?

According to a report published last month by The New York Times, the ex-FLOTUS spends most of her time hiding inside her private suite at Mar-a-Lago or getting treatments at the club spa. She doesn’t exercise or seem to entertain guests, and only rarely attends events:

Mrs. Trump isn’t seen at the fitness center and isn’t known to have a trainer, according to other club regulars and former aides. She has long been a fan of days spent at the spa, but she is almost never spotted outside at the pool at either Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster, Mr. Trump’s golf resort in New Jersey. Occasionally, she makes brief appearances at charity functions at Mar-a-Lago with her husband. …Mrs. Trump is said to prefer [New York City] to Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster. She has been spotted going to her hairdresser and entering and exiting Trump Tower, which she does through a special side entrance and a private elevator.

Trump’s legal troubles are far–very far–from over.

The ex-president is expected to receive a fourth indictment any day now from Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results there.

Willis told local media this week that the investigation is complete and her office is “ready” to move forward, saying, “The work is accomplished. We’ve been working for two and half years. We’re ready to go.”

The DA previously said indictments would be announced by September 1, but she’s hinted they could come sooner than that. Yesterday, a series of downtown Atlanta road closures were announced beginning August 7, prompting many to speculate charges against Trump could be coming this Monday. Georgia State Patrol also confirmed officers are on standby in the event of protests next week.