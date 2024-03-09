Melania’s vanishing act, Trump’s MAGA betrayal & Joe Biden goes off script

While stories of Rock Hudson’s bedroom behavior and Nicholas Galitzine’s formal apology took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

CAPITOL HILL ELEGANZA: Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s MAGA clown chic & all the fashion highs and lows at Joe Biden‘s fiery State of the Union speech. [See and read all about it on Queerty]

HOMO HORROR: Republican power weasels George Santos and Matt Gaetz look like the gay couple from hell in startling new photo. [See and read all about on Into]

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

FOUR MORE YEARS: President Joe Biden expressed his unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community during his rousing SOTU speech.

Pres. Biden at SOTU: "I want to protect fundamental rights. Pass The Equality Act. And my message to transgender Americans: I have your back." https://t.co/ocMhOjhBIu #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/Pb5NsuDOwe — ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2024

DON’T SAY DEJECTED: Failed presidential wannabe Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis & homophobic hate group Moms for Liberty both got humiliated by Florida Republicans in the most epic way. [Read all about it on Queerty]

THE SINEMA IS CLOSED: Out bisexual Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who ditched the Democratic party to become an Independent in 2022, announced that she will not be seeking reelection to her seat in the Senate. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

KING OF COVID: The anti-vaxx MAGA cult is blowing a gasket after their dear leader ranted how he was responsible for the COVID vaccine and not President Joe Biden.

His voters think the vaccine is an evil Deep State bioweapon designed to depopulate the world, he knows that which is why he stopped trying to take credit for it at rallies because he was afraid of losing people to RFK because of it, but he couldn’t help himself last night. pic.twitter.com/OeI8h9EmVd — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 8, 2024

SHE REALLY DON’T CARE: Melania pulled a Melania and once again refused to support her disgraced husband on the biggest night of the 2024 primary. [Read all about it on Queerty]

NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg left a pro-Trump news anchor speechless with his defense of “simple fact.” [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

AND THE OSCAR DOESN’T GO TO: Republican Alabama Senator Katie Britt gave an overly dramatic kitchen hostage video performance/SNL sketch for her GOP rebuttal to Biden’s SOTU speech. Nurse!

Creepiest shit ever. Yikes.



Silly me thought Bobby Jindal gave the worst rebuttal speech possible but Katie Britt was like 'hold my beer.'



pic.twitter.com/fK84bGxCAm — Castleton (@LordCastleton) March 8, 2024