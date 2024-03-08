Mike Johnson caused so much secondhand embarrassment at the State of the Union

Mike Johnson could not bring himself to stand up for curing cancer or applaud efforts to thwart Vladimir Putin. But the Louisiana Republican did ask Vice President Kamala Harris whether her parents are still alive.

You know, regular ol’ small talk!

Johnson attended his first State of the Union as House Speaker Thursday; and per usual, appeared to be overwhelmed. The poor guy didn’t know whether he should grimace or smile, and wound up just contorting his eyebrows all night long.

The end result was “one of the worst poker faces in American politics,” according to the New York Times.

Seated behind the president, House speakers are often silent characters in the State of the Union production, especially when they represent the opposing party. Perhaps nobody played a better foil than Nancy Pelosi, who attended seven State of the Unions as speaker. Her performative magnum opus came at the end of Donald Trump‘s 2020 address, when she ripped his printed remarks in half.

The gentlelady from San Francisco was not pleased with her experience.

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi tears up President Trump's speech as the president ends his State of the Union address. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/WK18FqjC0u — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2020

Johnson, conversely, appeared pained. He seemingly wanted to clap for lines about America coming back from COVID or bids to end child hunger. But he couldn’t seem to bring himself to, for that would show decency.

As an apparent self-compromise, Johnson sometimes clapped very briefly, and always while seated. Other times, he tried to seem dismissive, such as when Joe Biden talked about his “predecessor’s” role in stoking the January 6 riots.

But his awkward smirk didn’t signify displeasure. Instead, it represented a man who is lost.

“[Johnson] had the high privilege and distinct honor of trying to control his boyish facial expressions for more than 70 minutes on national television,” noted the NYT.

He failed.

Mike Johnson won’t even stand for ending cancer pic.twitter.com/8Tu4As1s8Z — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2024

“I know some of you voted against it (the bipartisan infrastructure act), but you’re sure cheering on that money coming in.”



Mike Johnson’s face appears to be stuck between a smirk and constipation. — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) March 8, 2024

Mike Johnson should have practiced his non-expression face in front of a mirror. He doesn’t know what the hell to do right now. — Stephanie Cutter (@stefcutter) March 8, 2024

First clap disparity. Vice President clapping for stopping Putin. Republican speaker of the house staying seated. Strange times. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 8, 2024

Mike Johnson says he made small talk with Kamala Harris by asking her if her parents are alive pic.twitter.com/0AzAnRv71d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2024

Prior to Thursday, Johnson reportedly pleaded with his caucus to act appropriately during the address, like a concerned schoolteacher preparing their class for a field trip.

Unsurprisingly, the GOP’s most bombastic members did not listen.

Marjorie Taylor Greene continually interrupted Biden, shouting at the president throughout his speech. Dressed in a bright red MAGA hat and oversized blazer, she looked unhinged. The look was eye-popping, and not in a good way…

imagine getting cooked like this by the President of the United States, brutalpic.twitter.com/q7iFPmiY9h — Bill Ari (@ImBillRay) March 8, 2024

Johnson’s failure to control Republicans during a 70-minute address falls in line with his historically ineffective tenure as House Speaker. He helped torpedo the Senate’s bipartisan immigration bill, and refuses to hold a vote on the $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies that passed the Senate with bipartisan support.

The House is so dysfunctional, it can’t even pass a spending bill that lasts longer than a few months. Congress passed another patchwork measure this week, which keeps spending on domestic programs in line with the figure negotiated last year by President Biden and Johnson’s ousted predecessor, Kevin McCarthy.

A religious zealot, Johnson spends his time palling around with gay-hating, slavery-loving Christian nationalists, even inviting a trans-hating pastor as guest House chaplain. Up until this point, he’s primarily used his political platform as a stage to attack LGBTQ+ people.

As a congressman, Johnson has championed a national version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. He says the “Democrat Party and their cultural allies are on a misguided crusade to immerse young children in sexual imagery and radical gender ideology.”

Back in the mid-2000s, he argued that gay marriage “is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.”

Even as Speaker, Johnson has resorted to bashing LGBTQ+ folx, including children. He sent out a fundraising email last year denouncing out high school students.

On Thursday, he clearly tried to denounce Biden with the same venom. But unfortunately for him, his expressions were clueless and vacant.

On the bright side, Johnson may be sparred from being parodied on SNL‘s cold open this week.

That honor will probably belong to Alabama senator Katie Britt. At least somebody in the Republican Party has the speaker’s back…

I tried to find the 30 (or so) seconds that best illustrates Katie Britt's overacting / emotional rollercoaster last night. She goes from happy to sad to OUTRAGED (Let me know if there was a better example.) pic.twitter.com/gtdB6EFU8C — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) March 8, 2024