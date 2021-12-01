Mike Pence is absolutely giddy over the thought of forcing women to have rape babies

Mike Pence can hardly contain his excitement over the fact that the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v Wade.

SCOTUS is considering a Mississippi law that seeks to ban abortions after just 15 weeks of pregnancy, including those caused by rape or incest. The state wants Roe v Wade overturned, thus eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

If the court agrees, states would be free to set their own standards on abortion, including banning it entirely. 22 states have already begun planning for this. 12 have already passed trigger laws, which would automatically outlaw abortion the moment Roe is overturned. A final ruling is expected in June.

The ex-VP has been tweeting nonstop about all this for days, spouting his extreme anti-choice beliefs, peddling misinformation about the “unborn”, and, of course, attacking Democrats.

“The left believes children are a burden,” Pence wrote yesterday. “We believe children are a gift from God. The left believes the institution of family is outdated and unnecessary. We believe that family is the bedrock of civilization.”

The left believes children are a burden. We believe children are a gift from God. The left believes the institution of family is outdated and unnecessary. We believe that family is the bedrock of civilization. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 30, 2021

Keep in mind, this is a guy who the HRC declared “the worst Vice President for LGBTQ people in modern history.”

Despite crowing about the importance of protecting children and promoting family values, Pence opposes same-sex marriage and supports laws that allow adoption agencies to deny queer couples based on “religious exemptions.”

In 2012, he refused to say whether he believed gay people should be allowed to raise children, and he doesn’t think LGBTQ people, including LGBTQ youths, should be included in any hate crime legislation.

Here’s how people have been responding to Pence’s tweet attacking the left for being anti-family…

Please stop with the left versus right nonsense and remember we are all created in the image of God. Sow love, not hate. Stop this division. Blessed are the peacemakers…Matthew 5:9. — Callie Mitchell (@callielouella) November 30, 2021

Stop propagating hate speech. — Dr. Nancy Toby (@nancytoby) November 30, 2021

The right believes they have a right to legally force everyone to abide by their religion. We believe in the freedom of every individual to live by their own belief system and control their own bodies. — Virginia Anne Pittman (@TransLiberalDem) December 1, 2021

When you have to tell people what others believe, you’ve lost. — Ryan G (@ryagiu) November 30, 2021

Obviously, what with all the money they’re putting into paid family leave, day care, food stamps, etc…

Oh, wait… — Ryan Cornelius (@corneliusryan0) November 30, 2021

I believe all of that about family and I am a Republican .. however a woman has a right to choose for what ever her reasons are. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t value family — Robin m (@robinff490) November 30, 2021

Families are both a blessing and a choice. Period. Stop trying to make that decision for people. — Not Your Mom (@NotYourMom88) December 1, 2021

Monogamous marriage is a relatively new concept. How can it be the bedrock for civilization? — Valor (@ktvalor) November 30, 2021

The left, the center, and the right, love their children. The left, the center, and the right, believe the institution of family is sacred. Everything else you’ve said is wrong. — Tim Thomas 🌶️ (@timdthomas) November 30, 2021

I’ve never met a democrat that feels this way. — Anthony Dylan Keys (@Dylan_Keys525) November 30, 2021

Please tell us more of what others believe. You’re just so credible. 🤣 — wjl🇨🇦 (@wjlca) December 1, 2021

No, just your family — Tad (@itsActuallyTed) November 30, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.