Mike Pence is absolutely giddy over the thought of forcing women to have rape babies

Mike Pence can hardly contain his excitement over the fact that the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v Wade.

SCOTUS is considering a Mississippi law that seeks to ban abortions after just 15 weeks of pregnancy, including those caused by rape or incest. The state wants Roe v Wade overturned, thus eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

If the court agrees, states would be free to set their own standards on abortion, including banning it entirely. 22 states have already begun planning for this. 12 have already passed trigger laws, which would automatically outlaw abortion the moment Roe is overturned. A final ruling is expected in June.

The ex-VP has been tweeting nonstop about all this for days, spouting his extreme anti-choice beliefs, peddling misinformation about the “unborn”, and, of course, attacking Democrats.

“The left believes children are a burden,” Pence wrote yesterday. “We believe children are a gift from God. The left believes the institution of family is outdated and unnecessary. We believe that family is the bedrock of civilization.”

Keep in mind, this is a guy who the HRC declared “the worst Vice President for LGBTQ people in modern history.”

Despite crowing about the importance of protecting children and promoting family values, Pence opposes same-sex marriage and supports laws that allow adoption agencies to deny queer couples based on “religious exemptions.”

In 2012, he refused to say whether he believed gay people should be allowed to raise children, and he doesn’t think LGBTQ people, including LGBTQ youths, should be included in any hate crime legislation.

