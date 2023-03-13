Mike Pence attempts to throw shade at Pete Buttigieg for taking “maternity” leave

Former Vice President Mike Pence attempted to crack a few jokes at a speech on Saturday night, at the expense of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Pence spoke at the annual white-tie Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, DC, attended by politicians and journalists.

On the subject of Buttigieg, Pence mocked the gay politician for taking “maternity” leave (it was actually paternity leave). Buttigieg and his husband adopted newborn twins in September 2021.

“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets post-partum depression,” Pence said. The quip was a reference to the various transportation issues the US has experienced in recent months.

Pence used most of his speech to criticize former President Donald Trump. On the January 6th insurrection, Pence said Trump was “wrong” to claim his VP could overturn the election results.

“I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence said.

“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” he continued. “And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”

Pence also joked about the discovery of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

“I read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible,” Pence said. “Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there.”

On the subject of Trump’s fragile ego, he quipped that the former President wanted his Vice President to sing ‘Wind Beneath My Wings’ at their weekly lunch meeting (sample lyric: “did you ever know that you’re my hero?”).

Online, Pence’s “maternity” dig at Buttigieg left many unimpressed.

