cheap shot

Mike Pence attempts to throw shade at Pete Buttigieg for taking “maternity” leave

By
Mike Pence and (inset) Pete Buttigieg
Mike Pence and (inset) Pete Buttigieg (Photos’ Shutterstock/US Gov.)

Former Vice President Mike Pence attempted to crack a few jokes at a speech on Saturday night, at the expense of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Pence spoke at the annual white-tie Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, DC, attended by politicians and journalists.

On the subject of Buttigieg, Pence mocked the gay politician for taking “maternity” leave (it was actually paternity leave). Buttigieg and his husband adopted newborn twins in September 2021.

“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets post-partum depression,” Pence said. The quip was a reference to the various transportation issues the US has experienced in recent months.

Related

Mike Pence is laying the groundwork for a 2024 run despite having no chance in hell of winning

The disgraced one-term vice president has been busy traveling the country to promote his crappy new memoir and clean up his brand.

Pence used most of his speech to criticize former President Donald Trump. On the January 6th insurrection, Pence said Trump was “wrong” to claim his VP could overturn the election results.

“I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence said.

“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” he continued. “And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”

Pence also joked about the discovery of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

“I read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible,” Pence said. “Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there.”

On the subject of Trump’s fragile ego, he quipped that the former President wanted his Vice President to sing ‘Wind Beneath My Wings’ at their weekly lunch meeting (sample lyric: “did you ever know that you’re my hero?”).

Online, Pence’s “maternity” dig at Buttigieg left many unimpressed.

Related

Mary Trump just threw ice cold water on the “Mike Pence is a hero” storyline

Mary Trump isn’t having it.

Lauren Boebert slams Pete Buttigieg as “unqualified” and the internet would like a word

Boebert attained her GED a few months before her election victory in 2020.