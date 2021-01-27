Mike Pence, homeless and unemployed, resorts to couch surfing with friends

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his mother, Karen, had two months between Election Day and Biden’s Inauguration to find new digs once their free, taxpayer-funded housing expired. But apparently they never bothered doing that because multiple media outlets are now reporting that the couple is homeless.

In his farewell address last week, a newly unemployed Pence told the crowd that he and Karen would be moving back to his beloved home state of Indiana, where he served as governor from 2013 to 2017, though he didn’t offer any specifics on where they would be living.

We now know that’s probably because he had no idea himself. And he still doesn’t seem to have any idea. Apparently, the couple has been couch surfing at the various people’s homes since Wednesday.

The Pences are currently said to be to be staying at Indiana governor Eric Holcomb’s cabin. Before that they reportedly spent a few days crashing at Pence’s brother’s house. The couple doesn’t own a home in Indiana because, prior to Pence’s four years as VP, they lived at the Indiana governor’s mansion.

Meanwhile, Pence’s former-boss-turned-archnemesis, Donald Trump has locked himself away at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where someone just chartered a private plane to fly over his golf course with a banner that read, “Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow.”

TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW A beautiful sky In FLORIDA?? pic.twitter.com/VdflIOTgQd — #LaPanteraRoja? (@Vadenuezotravez) January 26, 2021

