Mike Pence, homeless and unemployed, resorts to couch surfing with friends

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his mother, Karen, had two months between Election Day and Biden’s Inauguration to find new digs once their free, taxpayer-funded housing expired. But apparently they never bothered doing that because multiple media outlets are now reporting that the couple is homeless.
In his farewell address last week, a newly unemployed Pence told the crowd that he and Karen would be moving back to his beloved home state of Indiana, where he served as governor from 2013 to 2017, though he didn’t offer any specifics on where they would be living.
We now know that’s probably because he had no idea himself. And he still doesn’t seem to have any idea. Apparently, the couple has been couch surfing at the various people’s homes since Wednesday.
The Pences are currently said to be to be staying at Indiana governor Eric Holcomb’s cabin. Before that they reportedly spent a few days crashing at Pence’s brother’s house. The couple doesn’t own a home in Indiana because, prior to Pence’s four years as VP, they lived at the Indiana governor’s mansion.
Meanwhile, Pence’s former-boss-turned-archnemesis, Donald Trump has locked himself away at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where someone just chartered a private plane to fly over his golf course with a banner that read, “Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow.”
TRUMP YOU PATHETIC LOSER GO BACK TO MOSCOW
A beautiful sky In FLORIDA?? pic.twitter.com/VdflIOTgQd
— #LaPanteraRoja? (@Vadenuezotravez) January 26, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
9 Comments
Cam
The one good thing Trump did, was, he was so obvious about how bad the Republican policies were and he exposed the rest of the party fully supporting him so obviously that it turned people against the GOP.
Someone like Pence is almost more dangerous because he stays quiet and media gives him cover. Trump was so over the top bad that even media had to report on it.
Max
he had no home of his own and certainly didn’t know how to take care of the home of the people. g’bye, Pence.
rand503
Good luck trying to get a mortgage with no stable income. Without a job, most mortgage companies won’t lend to you. I know.
radiooutmike
Why do they need to couch surf?
Can’t they just, you know, live at a nice hotel for awhile. Oh, I’m sorry they’ve been used to free accommodations for years.
HMFan
Awww, that’s a shame. Perhaps Mike and Karen aren’t praying hard enough to God. Or… perhaps they ARE praying hard and God is simply trying to send them a message…
hotdogla
boohoo
Kit McCollum
As VP, his gross salary/year was at least $230K. Presuming he paid 27.32% in taxes ($62,836), his net would be $167,164. Having no major personal expenses for four years means he should have stockpiled $668,655–a tidy enough sum to spend renting a furnished apartment or buying a modest house in his preferred retirement community. I hope his “friends” are smart enough to send him a weekly or monthly bill.
arj
I thought Mother was employed at that christianist school…..
Kangol2
He hopped in the bed with the radioactive treasonous fascist psychopath Don the Con and eagerly propped him up for four years, so what did he expect would happen?
Maybe he and Mother can atone for their behavior and be gifted with a tiny home somewhere and witness protection identities so that Don the Q-on’s q-razy followers can’t find them, though I doubt that’s going to happen.