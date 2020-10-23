Mitch McConnell doesn’t want to talk about his gangrened zombie hands, insists he’s toooootally fine

Mitch McConnell clearly doesn’t want to talk about his hands, which appear to be in the early stages of decomposition, which is weird since, as far as we know, he’s still alive.

This week, alarming photos of the 78-year-old Senate Majority Leader’s bandaged hands looking swollen, discolored, and possibly gangrened went viral. His face and lips also appeared to be bruised and possibly in a state of decay.

When asked about his health yesterday, McConnell refused to answer questions other than to say there were “no concerns.”

“Of course not,” he told reporters in the Capitol when asked if he had any health problems people should know about.

But the pictures speak for themselves.

This photo of Mitch McConnell's hands from yesterday pic.twitter.com/9x5x2UhxvJ — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 21, 2020

Okay. Can we talk about Mitch McConnell’s horcrux hands. Is he running around with severe Rona and showing the ‘Covid toe’ but on his hands? He literally looks like a dug up corpse and nobody’s reporting on it. If Nancy Pelosi looked like that it would be nonstop coverage. pic.twitter.com/v4GAFPQkMT — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) October 22, 2020

I hope Mitch McConnell isn't in poor health but his hands look gnarly (images from Getty) pic.twitter.com/2vXuqsbliw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2020

Mitch picking up his dropped mask yesterday pic.twitter.com/BiYgXdlWvm — house of snarks (@houseofsnarks) October 21, 2020

When Politico reporter John Bresnahan pressed him on the issue, McConnell, who has spent the better part of the last decade trying to take away healthcare from millions of Americans, deflected by responding, “I’ve been worried about your health, Bres. How are you feeling?”

His aides also wouldn’t comment on what’s going on with his hands, but it’s clear something is definitely, definitely up.

The Mary Sue reports:

The internet diagnosed a wide range of potential ailments, from someone who blew a vein trying to take blood, to someone on blood thinners or anti-coagulants, and beyond. Whatever’s happening here, it would appear that McConnell is possibly unwell and perhaps his primary focus shouldn’t be on rushing a Supreme Court Justice through her confirmation by Monday.

McConnell is currently up for reelection and is forecasted to win his race against Democrat Amy McGrath.

