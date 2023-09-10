Mitch McConnell’s new rush, big belly appreciation, & the historic Homomonument

Peer into Charlie Puth’s most private places, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Mitch McConnell froze again.
@colesteffensen #duet with @MSNBC ♬ original sound – MSNBC
Gray West reimagined January 6th.
@gray.west What if gays were in charge of storming the capital? #gay #standupcomedy #trump #conspiracytiktok #january6 ♬ original sound – Gray West
PJ and Thomas McKay lived a day in the life.
@pjandthomas A day in the life from this past weekend 🥞🐷⛰️🥪🥤🍷#dailyvlog #vlog #husbands #adayinmylife #dayinthelife #adayinthelife #lgbt #dayinmylife ♬ original sound – pjandthomas
Chris Cook showed off.
@chris.cookofficial ♬ original sound – catcute
The Body Electric documentary dropped.
@bodyelectricdoc
Part 1: The epidemic that changed everything forever.♬ original sound – Body Electric Documentary
Colton Underwood jumped in.
@coltonunderwood7
summer isnt over if you jump in the lake♬ Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine
Diana Ross surprised Beyoncé.
@aaron.hollomon Diana Ross surprised Beyoncé for her Birthday last night in Los Angeles. Still not convinced I wasnt dreaming this! 😍 #fyp #dianaross #beyonce #beyoncebirthday #renaissanceworldtour ♬ original sound – AaronHollomon
Jake Williamson bragged a bit.
@jakewilliamsonpt hard work pays off #hwpo ♬ original sound – NOAH PRINS
Hilary Swank said it perfectly.
@tiff_net “No one would ever ask a man that.” 🗣️ #hilaryswank #theoffice ♬ original sound – Billie Eilish Home
Lady Gaga hit all the right keys.
@queerty #LadyGaga has something to say about trans rights at her Vegas jazz show. #transrights #bornthisway #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Queerty*
And Enrique Anarte explored the Homomonument.
@openlynews Amsterdam’s “Homomonument” is located in Westermarkt Square, in the heart of the Dutch city, and honours all LGBTQ+ people who were persecuted throughout history. Designed by the Dutch artist Karin Daan in 1979 and opened to the public on 5 September 1987, it is considered the first memorial in the world to pay tribute to the LGBTQ+ individuals that were killed during World War II. The monument has been actively used by the local queer community for protests, demonstrations and moments of celebration, and in 2017 it was awarded “monumental status” by the city of Amsterdam, protecting it from destruction or any future alterations. 🎥 Luca Arfini #lgbtqhistory #holocaust #queerhistory #amsterdam #netherlands ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic
3 Comments
missvamp
the body electric clip really hurts. I lost my cousin to aids. I remember the day my high school bestie told me he had hiv. the guy who gave it to him killed himself. he was buried deep in the closet & could never come out.
jp47
I don’t know who PJ and Thomas are, influencers? Evidently they are quite successful to have such a charmed life with a lovely home, country house and two perfect children. Watching their TikTok I can’t help but compare that to the thousands of less advantaged families who are barely making it through each day with their heads above water.
Pietro D
I can and do relate to what you have just said and though I am a young, successful University Professor in a major Canadian city making a lot of money, I actually found the short video disturbing as it represents such a minusucle portion of North American society. I’m not attempting to shame the two dudes and what seems their perfect, idylic life, but it does bother me that everything is so bright, beautiful & harmonious…… as if that were the norm. In my professional capacity and in my community, I try as best I can to alleviate the dreadful problems facing so many on a daily basis. I don’t like videos such as projectd by PJ and Thomas though they might be the best of queer men. For the many have-nots who see such a video, a good many would be plunged into further agony knowing they have obviously missed the train, a train that will never again appear for a possible re-birth of any sort. The video, in a phrase, “made me sadder than I am” though I heve everything: money, a great place, a wonderful BF. Life is so unfair! That’s it!