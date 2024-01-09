More trouble for Donald Trump’s prized golf course, where his ex-wife Ivana is buried

Donald Trump‘s prized golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey is making headlines again, but this time it has nothing to do with the ex-president’s late first wife Ivana.

A former employee of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, where Ivana was famously laid to rest in 2022, has filed a lawsuit against the club, accusing her former manager of sexual harassment then being bullied into signing an unlawful non-disclosure agreement by Trump’s current attorney, Alina Habba.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

In her lawsuit, Alice Bianco claims she was told to wear “very short uniform skirts” to wear by manager Pavel Melichar. Bianco, who was 21 at the time, says Melichar, who was approximately 30 years older than her, also pressured her into having sex in exchange for “protection” and job security.

When Bianco turned him down, she says he retaliated by giving her “unfair job assignments and allowing his henchmen to abuse her and steal her tips.”

In the summer of 2021, Bianco learned another employee at the club suffered similar treatment and planned to alert Trump’s personal staff to the “toxic and sexist work environment” in a letter. Bianco shared her experience with her colleague, who included it in her missive.

Not long after that, Bianco says she was approached by Habba, who was a member of the Bedminster club but wasn’t yet formally working for Trump, who allegedly “acted as if Ms. Bianco was her friend.”

After striking up a friendship, Habba allegedly sent Bianco an emoji-filled text urging her to fire her lawyer then offered her free legal advice, which included encouraging her to take a lowball settlement from the club in exchange for signing an NDA, which was drafted by the Habba’s law firm.

Habba also allegedly warned Bianco that she “better not try to sell her story to the media,” while the two were sitting in her car in the club parking lot on a hot summer day, not far from Ivana’s gravesite.

“I didn’t know my rights,” Bianco said in a statement this week. “I didn’t know Alina wasn’t supposed to discuss a case with me without my lawyer. I didn’t know New Jersey had banned non-disclosure agreements for victims of sexual harassment.”

“All I knew was that the person claiming to be my friend and advisor threw me in the trash as soon as she pressured me into silence.”

A few weeks later, it was revealed Trump has just hired Habba to be his personal attorney.

“Alina Habba used the unethical silencing of my client, Ali Bianco, as a way to propel herself into Trump’s inner circle,” Bianco’s lawyer Nancy Erika Smith told CNN this week, adding that Habba “knew Bianco had a lawyer but targeted and manipulated her to enter into an agreement favorable to Trump … for a fraction of what a typical settlement would be for these claims.”

In a statement, Habba, who isn’t named in the case, denied acting maliciously, saying, “I always conduct myself ethically and acted no differently in this circumstance.”

As for Melichar, who also isn’t named in the case, when asked for comment, he told reporters, “I don’t know anything about it and I have nothing to say.”

Bianco is not seeking any additional monetary damages. Her attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, says the lawsuit is simply about “giving her her voice back.”

“This is something I’ve worked on for my whole career,” Smith said. “It’s outrageous to be victimized and then be told you can’t talk about it.”

Ivana Trump's cheap, tacky grave a year ago . . . and now.



It's not enough to sling your dead wife's corpse under a golf course, you can't even bother to maintain the burial site by mowing the grass and stopping dogs from pissing on it?



What a horrible, disrespectful family. pic.twitter.com/8R0cq0zBuh — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 13, 2023