“Just, wow”: Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka can hardly believe their kids… are teenagers?!?

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris (Photo: Shutterstock)

Husbands Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have both wished their kids a happy 13th birthday by posting sweet tributes to them.

Neil Patrick Harris posted several photos of the twins to Instagram and said: “And, just like that, they’re teenagers. Happy birthday, Harper and Gideon. You are the lights of my life. I can’t wait to watch you want nothing to do with me, and I promise I’ll be with you through all of it.

“Just, wow.”

Husband David Burtka said, “Happy 13th Birthday to my incredible children! It is so great to have teenagers that are so engaged and wanting to spend quality time with their dad. In all sincerity I couldn’t ask for better kids. Harper and Gideon you make me proud to be your dad. You are turning out to be spectacular people.”

Among those to comment was Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, who said, “Amazing! Happy birthday! Xx” Harris will soon feature in the cult, long-running sci-fi show as a villain named the Toymaker.

Fellow gay dad Cheyenne Jackson posted a string of love hearts.

A follower of Harris summed up the reaction the posts prompted for many.

“Omg! Suddenly I feel SO old. I remember when they were babies.”

Harris and Burtka began dating in 2004, two years before Harris publicly came out as gay in 2006. They married in September 2014 in Italy. Their children, twins Gideon and Harper, arrived in October 2010.

The couple recently executive-produced and co-hosted the TV show, Drag Me To Dinner. The reality competition featured drag queens competing to throw the best dinner parties.