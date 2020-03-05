Netflix’s “Toy Boy” is all about male strippers showing off and solving murders

Move over Magic Mike because there’s a new gang of male strippers here to quench everyone’s thirst… and solve some murders while they’re at it.

Toy Boy is a Spanish thriller series that follows a group of sexy, musclebound male dancers as they navigate through all sorts of personal drama, including relationships troubles and solving murders. It also included lots of male gyrating, bare butts, and man-on-man love.

The show’s description reads: “After seven years in a Málaga prison, a male stripper is released pending retrial and sets out to prove his lover framed him for her husband’s murder.”

The series stars Jesús Mosquera, who was discovered by a casting director while working out at a gym in Malaga, Spain. After auditioning for a smaller role, he impressed producers so much they offered him the lead.

Season 1 of Toy Boy is available to stream now and Netflix just confirmed it will be coming back for a second season.

Watch the trailer below…

Now, scroll down for pics from Mosquera’s Instagram page…