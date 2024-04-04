Nicholas Galitzine had to film THIS MANY sex scenes in a day – and then he dressed in drag

There’s no denying that Nicholas Galitzine (who’s starred in a jam-packed slate of projects like Red, White & Royal Blue and Bottoms) has certifiably mastered the art… of pretending to have sex.

The 29-year-old actor has been inescapable over the past year, wooing us as the newly-out Prince of England, stealing every scene as a whiny and homoerotic high-school jock, and soon, fulfilling our Anne Hathaway’s Harry Style fantasies in The Idea of You.

Still, his turn in historical drama Mary & George (which premieres on Starz this Friday) might just be his most sexed-up role yet.

The series, based on a rumored-to-be-true story, stars Galitzine as George Villers –– the eventual Duke of Buckingham –– who sleeps his way to the top under the instruction of his mother Mary (Julianne Moore), eventually becoming King James I’s go-to lover.

And if you assumed the production was going to just gloss over all the male-on-male lovemaking, you’d be wrong. In fact, Galitzine told Entertainment Weekly that he shot a whopping four sex scenes in one day.

“I was going from room to room meeting strangers and saying, ‘Hi, I am Nick, nice to meet you. Okay, this is the position we’re going to be in,'” he explained.

(Now we fully understand why he was compelled to “formally apologize” for breaking the internet with the trailer’s sheer horniness.)

Thanks to the show’s intimacy coordinator, Galitzine described filming the saucy sequences as “incredibly empowering,” helping him tap into his character’s “sense of power.”

Although that’s not to say he found it overly gratuitous. As the British actor told Variety, he felt all the sex was “integral to the plot.” (So, we need to binge this STAT!)

That being said, it did make for an awkward viewing experience with his parents, who sat next to Galitzine through the hot and heavy moments at the premiere.

“I was kind of in hysterics because there is nothing more uncomfortable than watching your son bed a number of characters even within the first few episodes,” he admitted.

Nevertheless, he’s got a good relationship with his family –– including his sister, who did the lord’s work of introducing him to the RuPaul’s Drag Race Cinematic Universe.

“I sat down [to watch] and I was, like, entirely engrossed by it,” he told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “These people are so talented, oh my god. The dancing, the performing, the humor aspect, the makeup.”

Furthermore, he’s even got a favorite queen –– Season 12 runner-up Crystal Methyd –– and a drag name of his own.

“One of the costumers on [2022 film Purple Hearts] was a drag queen and he gave us all drag names,” he explained. “Mine [was] Anita Greencard, which I think is, as a Brit in the US, pretty apt.”

nicholas galitzine talking about drag race… he did this for me — trixie! (@trixiebugz) April 3, 2024

Honestly, we’re obsessed. But his drag appreciation doesn’t stop there.

Galitzine revealed that when a torrential snowstorm shut down production on Mary & George, he agreed to let his makeup artist transform him into a drag queen. “I kind of went around tormenting people,” he said.

Thankfully, there’s even photographic evidence.

Nicholas Galitzine and Siona Torley via her IG! #MaryandGeorge pic.twitter.com/jeYMzAs2q8 — Mary & George Updates (@MaryandGeorgeTV) March 4, 2024

There you have it! Just when we thought we couldn’t crush on Galitzine any harder, he pulled an Anita Greencard on us.

Consider us seated for both his “c*ck-struck” character in Mary & George and his take on a crush-worthy pop star in The Idea of You, which hits Prime Video on May 2.

Now, how can we introduce him to RuPaul…?