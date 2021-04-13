Nikki Haley roasted after talking about potential 2024 run for president

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley took a break from waiting on her delayed Popcorn Factory delivery to tour the campus of South Carolina State University yesterday and answer questions from reporters.

Haley, who is widely expected to seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, was asked if she would support Donald Trump should he choose to run again, to which she answered in the affirmative. Not only that, but she wouldn’t even consider running herself.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said. “That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made.”

Haley went on to say that she and Trump had a “great working relationship” and she “appreciated” him and the foreign policy work they accomplished together.

I asked @NikkiHaley if she would support Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024. “Yes,” she told me. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” she added. “That’s something that we will have a conversation about, at some point.” Story upcoming pic.twitter.com/8uGwxk2s84 — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 12, 2021

That’s quite a turnaround from remarks she made back in February when she told Politico she was “disgusted” by the ex-president, who she claimed had “fallen so far.”

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” Haley said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Of course, those remarks were a complete turnaround from what she said about Trump just a few months before that in her 2020 RNC speech, when she complimented his exceptional leadership and called him “a godsend” to America.

Sooooo which is it, Nikki?

