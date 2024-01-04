Nikki Haley’s husband Michael (or maybe Bill?) is having an identity crisis & we’re all a little dumber now

Nikki Haley spent the holiday season mired in a scandal over her refusal to say the Civil War was about slavery.

Now her husband is joining the party, albeit for a much sillier reason.

Haley, like many national political figures, has published an array of autobiographies. Her first effort, Can’t Is Not an Option, was released in 2012.

In it, Haley, who was governor of South Carolina at the time, reveals a startling detail about her hubby’s first name.

It’s not actually his!

Haley cops to renaming her husband “Michael,” after deciding his actual name, “Bill,” didn’t suffice.

A political reporter for Vox discovered the passage Wednesday to great fanfare.

Nikki Haley renamed her husband pic.twitter.com/meUNigI54l — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 3, 2024

Haley seems to be describing a full-fledged takeover of her husband’s life, complete with the disturbing “my friends became his friends” detail.

“Bill” was now “Michael,” separated from his former life at every turn.

And Haley is boasting about it.

This would be a slay, if only her anti-gay rhetoric wasn’t so distasteful!

Well to her credit Nikki Haley is consistent. She doesn't use preferred names whether it's a trans person or her own husband. — Person Experiencing Texan-ness🌮 (@saf3spac3d) January 3, 2024

The more I learn about Nikki Haley, the more confident I am that she's a complete sociopath. https://t.co/YLWsPaAC6X — Charlotte Clymer ?? (@cmclymer) January 3, 2024

This is literally the most insane thing I've ever heard. https://t.co/C3b35OcFxT — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) January 3, 2024

While Haley is experiencing some momentum (she’s leapfrogged Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis as the distant second choice to Trump), she continues to get bogged down in silly controversies. Her low point came at a New Hampshire town hall, when she told a voter the Civil War was about “freedom.”

Haley initially backtracked when her ridiculous claim went viral, only to double down and blame a “Democratic plant” for her misstep.

Riiiight, because Democratic operates are intent on bringing down a candidate who’s trailing the front-runner by 50 points…

When Sarah Palin is the only one defending you, it’s time to come up with another explanation!

Sarah Palin: “Nikki Haley was the victim of a democratic operative. I too was a victim when asked what books or newspapers I read.” pic.twitter.com/nUQllS3sGR — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) December 28, 2023

On Wednesday, Haley told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner the South is “very comfortable” with its history, which doesn’t seem to be the case.

If it were, then wouldn’t she feel comfortable saying the Civil War was about slavery?

Haley also claimed voters aren’t talking about her gaffe.

Faulker pointed out that isn’t true.

“The media is the only one that has talked about this issue,” said Haley.

“No, that’s actually not true,” replied Faulkner.

OWNED… on Fox!

Nikki Haley on her viral Civil War/slavery response: “Really, the media is the only one that has talked about this issue.”



Fox News’ @HARRISFAULKNER: “No, that’s actually not true.”



Haley: “Not one person on the ground in New Hampshire or Iowa are talking about it.” pic.twitter.com/lMbYQROwNH — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2024

“Not one person on the ground in Iowa or New Hampshire are talking about it.” She was asked the question in New Hampshire. https://t.co/1htlsBMzoV — Kimberly Givant (@KimberlyGivant) January 3, 2024

Nikki Haley says "the South is actually very comfortable with our history." What an astounding word choice – "comfortable" – when the history should make all of us uncomfortable. https://t.co/BpS2eW3BPO — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) January 3, 2024

It’s apparent Haley feels the need to appeal to the most hateful kind of Republican voter, as evidenced by her various statements demonizing LGBTQ+ people.

On the heels of her Civil War remark, she released a video lambasting the military for forcing potential recruits to take “gender pronoun classes.”

Girl, what?

We're down 25% in recruitment for our military. Why is that happening? We’re focused on all the wrong things. Stop making them take gender pronoun classes. We have to be mission focused. pic.twitter.com/zyZxzTUH4f — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 30, 2023

i was actually so close to becoming a marine but i decided to go to college and major in they/them instead https://t.co/2MhI58hwu3 — matt (@mattxiv) January 2, 2024

Despite her best efforts, Haley continues to be rejected by the anti-gay branch of the GOP. Look no further than her attempt to be the most homophobic person at the last Republican debate, only to be attacked for her phrasing.

Haley declared Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” policy doesn’t go far enough, which didn’t lead to right-wing applause.

Instead, she was criticized for using a “left-wing talking point.”

😂😂😂

Nikki Haley speaks for the Republican Party. They don’t think the Don’t Say Gay bill goes far enough. They want to continue to harass LGBTQ+ youth.pic.twitter.com/eFf7LuCG0l — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) December 7, 2023

Nikki Haley just used the leftist slur-name "Don't Say Gay" to describe DeSantis's "Parental Rights in Education" bill. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 7, 2023

Nikki Haley calls the Parental Rights in Education law the “Don’t Say Gay bill.”



Why is she using the corporate media's language? pic.twitter.com/NkjxnUjr3L — DeSantis War Room ? (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 7, 2023

Nikki Haley just earnestly referred to DeSantis' parental rights bill as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, using the Democrats' twisted smear of the law without even realizing it. This woman is a Democrat. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) December 7, 2023

Haley may not be a Democrat, but she does seem to be a faker! Her performative act extends all the way to her husband’s name, which again, isn’t real.

Just like her chances of catching Trump…