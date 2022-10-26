Why are there no openly gay pros in elite men’s tennis? Out, former player Brian Vahaley has an idea.

Too often tennis has been perceived as a privileged, white, straight, upper-class sport. We can change that.
Given tennis is such an international sport, a gay male tennis player would still have challenges competing in countries where being gay is not even legal, and you certainly do not have teammates who have your back.
So, the barriers are real. I applaud the next tennis player who has the guts to live his life authentically, while also respecting if players are simply not comfortable being public even in today’s climate.— Former tennis pro Brian Vahaly reflecting on why there have been so few out Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) players in an interview with Forbes. Vahaly and Francisco Rodriguez, who both came out as gay in retirement, remain the only two.
Donston
It is weird that there were a couple of out, relevant male tennis players in the damn 60s. Yet, today there’s not a single publicly out player in the ATP, NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL (any longer). Not just no gay-presenting. None who are queer or bi or pan or fluid or whatever presenting. None who are unabashedly in a gay relationship. It is strange and disconcerting.
Kangol2
Great point; there clearly are some gay/bi/pan/queer male athletes in the ATP, NBA, MLB, NFL, and NBA, but right now, none are willing to come out. (Are there any in MLS? I can’t recall–maybe one or two?) Queerty reported on a few minor leagues, including a talented pitcher who was unaccountably released–I still cannot figure out why, given his very good record–but it seems like whatever’s going on, they aren’t coming out or being out right now, despite all the pro-LGBTQ rhetoric the teams and leagues regularly put out there.
cynthia_foxe
avid watcher of tennis on the tennis channel and also online, i can see why they stay in closet due to phobia in the sport, alas….its sad tho. one can kind of guess which ones may be tho….
abfab
Report on Badmitten! It’s chock full of very fun and happy people and it’s GAYER than a picnic basket. Ping Pong? Mini Golf? Scrabble?
Hey kids, not for nothing, but Billie Jean King made it okay dammit. She even teaches courses on how to deal with the bullshit. It sucks that people are still tripping on this issue. Make it stop!!!!!
Flushing Meadows!!!! Forest Hills! Shout out!
dbmcvey
This went right over your head.
abfab
0 points = love