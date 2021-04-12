None of Trump’s senior cabinet members can find jobs

Back in January, it was reported that many former Trump staffers were finding themselves unemployable after spending four years serving in the most hateful, homophobic presidential administration in American history. Now, the Washington Post reports that Trump’s most senior cabinet members can’t secure work either.

Several former Trump officials told the Washington Post that the job climate was even more difficult than they believed it would be, and both former vice president Mike Pence and Trump have kept a coterie of staffers still on their payrolls, some because they have not been able to find other work.

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has had zero luck finding any major corporations interested in working with her. And former Attorney General Bill Barr, who was once “a fixture on elite corporate boards,” can’t even get his old law firm to hire him back.

After several months of trying, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “has yet to take on any name-brand corporate work” other than a gig as a contributor at Fox News. And Trump’s fourth chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has become so desperate for a job, any job, that he’s said to be considering a position at the Trump Organization.

While the small numbers make comparisons difficult, corporations don’t seem to have an immediate interest in other top Trump administration alums either. Roughly half of the S&P 500 companies have filed their 2021 investor disclosure reports, listing a total of 108 new or prospective board members, according to data from Insightia, which provides information to shareholders. No Trump Cabinet officials who served in the final quarter of his term are among those nominated. “Boards don’t need trouble or criticism,” one headhunter said. “If you want to stay away from all that potential tarnish, that’s easy: You just don’t go near it.”

As it turns out, working for a dude who stoked hatred and bigotry and helped incite a deadly insurrection the U.S. Capitol doesn’t look so hot on a resumé. Go figure.

