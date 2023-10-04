Omar Apollo’s package deal, Nucti Gatwa’s lusty wandering plus all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: Instagram, @omar.apollo (left) | Instagram, @ncutigatwa (center) | ‘It’s All Sunshine & Rainbows,’ Froot TV (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Culture Catch-Up

SUPERMAN/WOMAN: Raunchy and bloody, superhero series The Boys always knows how to get people talking, so of course its supes-in-training spin-off Gen V does, too. Case in point: Jordan, a bigender character with the power to transition at will. [Read all about it on INTO]

HELLO, UGLIES!: They’re baaaaack. The Boulet Brothers are set to return with the biggest and baddest season of Dragula yet, and now you can meet the fearsome global drag ghouls competing in season 5. [EW]

PACKAGE DEAL: Rising queer alt-pop star Omar Apollo new EP Live For Me drops Friday and—in a move that’ll no doubt jack up sales—the vinyl art will include a painted portrait of… um… Omar, Jr. [Read all about it on Queerty]

EP in 3 days pic.twitter.com/Mzvh7PYUHl — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) October 3, 2023

HUZZAH!: Every year, our sister site LGBTQ Nation honors the Heroes who have made a difference in their communities and beyond. 2023’s honorees include out wrestler Anthony Bowens, Club Q survivors, and more. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

I WANT TO PLAY A GAME: With Saw X being the best-reviewed movie of the infamously schlocky series, Jigsaw is cool again—but here’s why the gays have been stanning since day one. [Daily Beast’s Obsessed]

WHAT’S HER NAME?: Soon everyone‘s going to know Priyanka, the first winner of Canada’s Drag Race who, amid filming new episodes of HBO’s We’re Here, is promoting her rom-com It’s All Sunshine & Rainbows, in which she plays a weatherwoman (not a drag queen!) who has to save her family farm. [The Pink News]

a universe where drag queens are weather girls and fall in love with farmers? It’s a All Sunshine And Rainbows coming October 6 ? ?? pic.twitter.com/WAET1aPFGh — queen priyanka (@thequeenpri) September 30, 2023

DIGITAL GET DOWN: The can’t-miss queer series of the fall? It’s airing on OnlyFans—seriously! John Cameron Mitchell is a producer on xXPonyBoyDerekXx, a “digital play” about a young virtual sex worker that’s playing out in real-time on social media. [Read all about it on Queerty]

OUT IN THE RING: Meet Roger Ross Williams, the queer, Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Cassandro, the fantastically flamboyant biopic of gay luchador Saúl Armendáriz starring Gael García Bernal. [Read all about it on INTO]

LOOK CLOSER: At first glance, the three-dimensional work of artist Christian Rogers is all funky fluorescent florals, but stare a while longer and you’ll start to see erotic images of men. It’s like a horny optical illusion! If you’re in LA, a new exhibition of Rogers’ work is showing at the NOON Projects gallery through October 21. [Noon Projects]

YOU DESERVE TO SIT: Brian Jordan Alvarez‘s addictive, off-the-cuff ditty “Sitting” became an unlikely viral hit—could a record deal be next? The actor and comedian spills the tea on TJ Mack, thirst traps, and more. [Vulture]

¡ESCÚCHAME!: It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, so add all seven of these queer, trailblazing Spanish and Latin-American artists—from Anitta to Georgel—to your rotation. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

DOCTOR WHOA: Barbie, Sex Education, and future Time Lord Nucti Gatwa is having one heck of a 2023. Newly out, he’s holding nothing back as he vacations in Rio de Janeiro—and was kind enough to share his souvenirs with us on Insta.

The Final Hump

Honey Davenport is a queen of the people. Need proof? The visuals for her new bop “Mighty Legendary” (filmed in part at Trixie Motel) deliver plenty of sexy, scantily clad eye candy and a message about responsible sexual health thanks to a sponsorship with MISTR, which offers free online PrEP and STI testing. By the time Miss Alaska hops on the track? Oh, it’s over! Bow down, y’all!