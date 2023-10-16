Oh, the horror! From gay vampires to shirtless psychos, 13 monstrous musicals

From left, Josh Groban in “Sweeney Todd,” Kyle Patrick in “American Psycho,” and Norm Lewis in “The Phantom of the Opera.”

While countless queers are putting together their Halloween drag in anticipation of the holiday known as “Gay Christmas,” many will have showtunes playing in the background. And why not? If there are two things stereotypically true about the LGBTQ+ community, it’s that we largely: a) love a good musical, and b) can’t wait for Halloween. Put the two together, and you have a recipe for a Transylvania circuit party.

Why do queer people love horror and musicals so much? Perhaps it’s because the heroes and anti-heroes in horror stories reflect our own experiences as outcasts. And maybe we like musicals because they reflect our deep-seated optimism. And what lies at the intersection of optimism and anomie? A horror musical, of course.

In celebration of a “Gay Christmas” month that has a Friday the 13th (something that just happened last week and only happens every 11 years!), Queerty has compiled a chilling list of our favorite horror-themed musicals—the good, the bad, and the parody.