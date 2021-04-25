Old Gays get the vax, big belly appreciation & a pair of split gym shorts

This Oscar weekend, take in the nominations, and then a bit of TikTok. Here are a few fresh finds from the week to get you started:
The Old Gays got the vax.
@oldgaysBoomers got the vax? #oldgays #boomer #vaccine #fypシ #lgbtq
Ryan Zara split his shorts.
@nosweetnersReply to @aolanipeiper i am currently in the market for a new gym after this #greenscreenvideo #405
The Zakar twins relived their Fox news confession.
@zakartwinsShe said monumental and then went 👁 👄 👁 ￼ #fypシ
Bruno Baba embraced his weight gain.
@brunobaba11Doesn’t it? 🥵
Devin Garcia minded the age gap.
@itsdevingarciaIt’s the age gap for me👨🏼🤝👨🏻 #husbands #gaydads #family #lgbt #foryoupage #4upage
An ad from the past made a cringeworthy return.
@theandrewholden#stitch with @joey.fisher10 Tell me I’m wrong #lmao #smileyfacegang #MyFutureThanksMe
Bolu Okupe licked the wrapper.
@boluokupeSo I let him lick the wrapper 👅 🍭 @mfaome ##gaycouple ##gayblackcouple ##blackgaycouples ##blackgaycouple ##gaytiktok ##gaytok ##lgbt ##fyp ##viral
Andrew Christian shared an expert opinion.
@theandrewchristianWho likes body hair? 🐺 #gay #hairy #lgbtq #yas #gaytiktok
Kehlani came out as a lesbian.
@joshhelfgottFollow me on Instagram for more Gay News!! 🏳️🌈 #lgbt #lgbtq #kehlani #tiktokpartner #learnontiktok
And this straight dad opened Grindr in the air.
@jewishvibecheckhelp this is awkward #gay #gaytiktok #fyp #foryou
9 Comments
Godabed
Stop giving Andrew Christian a platform, problematic, tacky, and enabling all come to mind.
Dymension
What. Ever. Gonna cancel him?
amanwithanedge
how about calling them older gays rather than old gays?
MISTERJETT
or “honored seniors”.
Goforit
We are old farts. We know it. Don’t get all PC. We are not that fragile or sensitive.
Mike Hunt
OK boomer
HngCanuk
Btw. Say goodbye to my subscription. Definitely better non-Examiner like news for LGBTTIQ2S+ !
GayEGO
We old gays have been through a lot of discrimination. No matter, I met my lifetime partner of 57 years, got together in 1962 when I was in the NAVY. We got married in 2004 in Massachusetts, and retired, living the American Dream!