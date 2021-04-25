TIKTALK

Old Gays get the vax, big belly appreciation & a pair of split gym shorts

By · 9 comments

This Oscar weekend, take in the nominations, and then a bit of TikTok. Here are a few fresh finds from the week to get you started:

The Old Gays got the vax.

@oldgaysBoomers got the vax? #oldgays #boomer #vaccine #fypシ #lgbtq

♬ original sound – The Old Gays

Ryan Zara split his shorts.

@nosweetnersReply to @aolanipeiper i am currently in the market for a new gym after this #greenscreenvideo #405

♬ Passionfruit – Drake

The Zakar twins relived their Fox news confession.

@zakartwinsShe said monumental and then went 👁 👄 👁 ￼ #fypシ

♬ original sound – Amir Yass

Bruno Baba embraced his weight gain.

@brunobaba11Doesn’t it? 🥵

♬ original sound – brunobaba11

Devin Garcia minded the age gap.

@itsdevingarciaIt’s the age gap for me👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏻 #husbands #gaydads #family #lgbt #foryoupage #4upage

♬ Levitating – Dua Lipa

An ad from the past made a cringeworthy return.

@theandrewholden#stitch with @joey.fisher10 Tell me I’m wrong #lmao #smileyfacegang #MyFutureThanksMe

♬ original sound – Andrew Holden

Bolu Okupe licked the wrapper.

@boluokupeSo I let him lick the wrapper 👅 🍭 @mfaome ##gaycouple ##gayblackcouple ##blackgaycouples ##blackgaycouple ##gaytiktok ##gaytok ##lgbt ##fyp ##viral

♬ . – GRRRR👹👹

Andrew Christian shared an expert opinion.

@theandrewchristianWho likes body hair? 🐺 #gay #hairy #lgbtq #yas #gaytiktok

♬ Body Hair Stat – Nolan Andrew

Kehlani came out as a lesbian.

@joshhelfgottFollow me on Instagram for more Gay News!! 🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt #lgbtq #kehlani #tiktokpartner #learnontiktok

♬ Scouting v2 – BLVKSHP

And this straight dad opened Grindr in the air.

@jewishvibecheckhelp this is awkward #gay #gaytiktok #fyp #foryou

♬ anaconda vs. bunnings warehouse theme song – aaryav