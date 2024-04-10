Omar Apollo, Omar Rudberg & Omar Ayuso got into an epic crop top battle & we’re trembling

So many Omars, so little time!

What a glorious time to be alive right now with not one, not two, but three handsome, queer Latin Omars keeping us well fed.

Singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, Young Royals star Omar Rudberg and Elite‘s resident gay hunk Omar Ayuso have been ruling over our feeds for years now and we couldn’t be happier.

The trio even joined forces last summer by taking a group shot while hanging out with Troye Sivan in Paris.

Feel the throuple rush!

Troye Sivan shares photo of Omar Apollo, Omar Rudberg and Omar Ayuso on his Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/nbumd2pUqU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 23, 2023

And while their artistic talents is what’s made them famous, the trio have turned into quite the fashonistas too. That’s why this latest sartorial development has us feeling hot, bothered and completely confused.

On Tuesday, the Omar Trinity™ all shared snaps looking like style kings rocking similarly luxurious and extremely expensive cropped Loewe sweaters.

First up was Apollo. In the midst of fashion photoshoot, the 26-year-old posted a humorous clip where he impressively rolled his Rs complaining about “dancing all day” while rocking a $1,950 red multi-color wool Loewe sweater and pleated denim slacks.

But like a pro, the “Spite” singer quickly flaunted a supermodel pose that allowed the cropped sweater to perfectly expose his taut stomach.

Rrrrrrrrravishing!

Almost simultaneously, Rudberg shared a slideshow on Instagram from his new cover shoot for Behind the Blinds which had him decked out in various looks from the Spanish fashion house, including the same pricey sweater as Apollo but in another color.

As luck would have it, the 25-year-old Venezuelan-Swedish hottie also worked the camera by making sure the cropped sweater did it’s lawful duty of showing off his snatched waist. It’s a crop top mandate!

Serve, mama.

Your twin has that sweater too pic.twitter.com/DSjwXDwUE2 — Nikki (@Nikki3563643912) April 9, 2024

They say things happen in threes and before the day was up, uber stylist Marc Forné was completing the Omar hat trick by revealing Ayuso’s latest red carpet slay also featured a cropped Loewe sweater. Praise be!

But the 26-year-old Spaniard flipped the script by going against the Omar grain and opting for red zip-up cropped sweater over a white shirt and sick pair of high-waisted flare denim.

While Ayuso denied us any glimpse of skin, Loewe and behold the slayage!

So who wore it best: Apollo, Rudberg, or Ayuso?

O-MAR GOD! We can’t decide.

Whenever these three handsome fashionistas are involved, there really are no losers. It’s a ménage à trois three-way tie for us.

Check out a few more fashion serves by Apollo, Rudberg and Ayuso and then tell us which Omar you think wore the cropped sweater best in the comments below ….