Omar Apollo tops & things are about to get extra juicy

Whether it was opening for Billie Eilish in Guadalajara, Mexico, starring in a new ad campaign, or topping the charts, Omar Apollo has had quite an exciting couple of weeks. Let’s break down what the 25-year-old heartthrob has been up to lately…

Apollo just ranked #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart for the first time thanks to the vinyl release of his debut studio album, Ivory.

The album, originally released in April 2022 via Warner Records, re-entered the Billboard 200 chart at #74, earning 13,000 equivalent album units, exceeding its original #128 peak. The album debuted at #3 on the Vinyl Albums chart and re-entered Top Album Sales at #12, setting a career-best.

Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, and it looks like everyone’s favorite it-boy has come out on top–just where we like him!

Not only that, Apollo, fresh from his Grammy nomination and tour with SZA, has partnered with Buchanan’s Scotch Whiskey for the “It’s Pina” campaign to treat his fans. Directed by Mexican-American director David Camarena, the campaign includes a new spot set in Malibu with Apollo’s “Useless” as its soundtrack.

The “Evergreen” singer has promised an extra juicy summer for his fans, with events and recipes, such as the Buchacolada, that are sure to spice up any summer soiree.

