Omar Apollo’s private time, a day at the gay rodeo, & classic gay icons

Watch an antigay Florida lawmaker unwittingly use a gay sex term on NBC’s Meet the Press, then catch up on the latest from gay TikTok:

Kristen Stewart came in hot.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Jimbo nailed the Feud.

Matt Cullen went to the gay rodeo.

Kyle Krieger took a dip.

Jake told the truth.

Matteo Lane and Nick Smith named gay icons.

Someone did a belly flop.

Shawn Raymond walked the dogs.

Pink News dove into Molly Houses, the secret gay neighborhoods of 18th Century London.

#london #lgbthistorymonth #lgbthistory #londonhistory ♬ Bach unaccompanied cello suite "Prelude" – Jianteng @pinknews Welcome to London’s secret gay neighbourhood! During the 18th Century, London had a thriving gay subculture. Despite the country's harsh laws against homosexuality and sodomy, queer br0thels were a frequent hotspot for London’s gay community. During this era they were known as Molly Houses, and would appear from the outside to be coffee shops, bars, taverns and inns. One of the more famous, was Mother Clap’s Molly House. It was disguised as a coffee house and was thought to reside here in Holborn. It is said that Mother Clap opened her house to welcome gay men of all classes, and allowed lodgers to stay for nights and up to weeks on end. Unfortunately the bar was raided by police one February evening in 1726 when Margaret Clap was arrested for keeping a ‘disorderly house’ and was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment. #gayhistory

And Omar Apollo took care of himself.