Omar Apollo’s private time, a day at the gay rodeo, & classic gay icons

Watch an antigay Florida lawmaker unwittingly use a gay sex term on NBC’s Meet the Press, then catch up on the latest from gay TikTok:
Kristen Stewart came in hot.
@queerty #KristenStewart embodies the #MondayMotivation we need to make it through the work day. #LoveLiesBleeding #KStew ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Jimbo nailed the Feud.
@familyfeudca Number one?! Should we be worried Canada? @jimbothedragclown #familyfeud #familyfeudcanada #jimbo #coverup #rupaulsdragrace #dragraceallstars #dragracecanada ♬ original sound – Family Feud Canada
Matt Cullen went to the gay rodeo.
@queerdocumentary Deep Inside The GAYEST Rodeo In The World 🐎🔥 full documentary on my YouTube channel #fyp #foryou #gay #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Matt Cullen
Kyle Krieger took a dip.
@kriegerkyle last dip in cartagena #colombia #travel #gay ♬ original sound – HUGEL
Jake told the truth.
@average_jake_ Mom and dad are arguing go play your Wii #fyp #foryou #boyfriends #gay ♬ original sound – Jake
Matteo Lane and Nick Smith named gay icons.
@thatnicksmith09 This week we discuss Gay Icons, and the OG Icon- The Virgin Mary. Full episode at the link in my bio. @MatteoLane #podcast #ineverlikedyou #matteolane #nicksmith #comedy ♬ original sound – Nick Smith
Someone did a belly flop.
@natepokes
we love both of them for this.♬ original sound – Nate P
Shawn Raymond walked the dogs.
@theeshawnraymond
We’re happy to see you. 🙂♬ Little Life – Cordelia
Pink News dove into Molly Houses, the secret gay neighborhoods of 18th Century London.
@pinknews Welcome to London’s secret gay neighbourhood! During the 18th Century, London had a thriving gay subculture. Despite the country's harsh laws against homosexuality and sodomy, queer br0thels were a frequent hotspot for London’s gay community. During this era they were known as Molly Houses, and would appear from the outside to be coffee shops, bars, taverns and inns. One of the more famous, was Mother Clap’s Molly House. It was disguised as a coffee house and was thought to reside here in Holborn. It is said that Mother Clap opened her house to welcome gay men of all classes, and allowed lodgers to stay for nights and up to weeks on end. Unfortunately the bar was raided by police one February evening in 1726 when Margaret Clap was arrested for keeping a ‘disorderly house’ and was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment. #gayhistory #london #lgbthistorymonth #lgbthistory #londonhistory ♬ Bach unaccompanied cello suite "Prelude" – Jianteng
And Omar Apollo took care of himself.
@omar.apollo Minding my body with @Youth To The People ♬ original sound – Omar Apollo
2 Comments
dbmcvey
I love Jimbo! A true original!
nm4047
Must be one of those micro Asian microphone the Molly House guy is holding.