Omar Ayuso goes completely bare with shaved new look & we’re gonna need a moment

Elite stud Omar Ayuso has been heating up screens since storming onto the international scene in 2018.

A fan favorite for portraying beloved queer character Omar Shanaa on the blockbuster Netflix series, the handsome out Spanish actor garnered even more praise for his big, bushy eyebrows and his trademark unibrow.

Take in all the hirsute realness:

Throughout his run on the Spanish teen telenovela, Ayuso has always rocked short black locks and would use the show’s downtime to indulge in dying his hair bold hues. Most recently, he’s not only been sporting bleach blonde and neon green tresses, but he also tweezed away his unibrow. Gay gasp!

The result: Still gorgeous as ever!

While the manicured brows caused a stir online with some of his most loyal fans, Ayuso has now embarked on an even more drastic makeover.

Earlier this week, the handsome star shocked the world by shaving off all of his hair and the smooth results were glorious.

Bald is beautiful:

Omar Ayuso via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/u7thGtmBQt — Omar Ayuso Brasil (@OmarAyusoBR) July 7, 2023

Since Ayuso already wrapped production on Elite, he’s not expected to be sporting the shorn lewk on the show. But that didn’t stop him from giving fans a birds-eye view of his scalped scalp.

Get ready to be transfixed by Ayuso’s G.I. Jane era.

If you find yourself compelled by the sight of Ayuso’s bare crown, you may have acomophilia, which, according to a Google search, is when individuals derive arousal from bald people or with the sight of a shaved head. Stanley Tucci stans rise!

Or perhaps you don’t have a fetish and are just so enamored with Ayuso that anything he does makes your heart go Padam! Either way, his new ‘do is muy caliente!

If you’re still not convinced, this strangely meditative nine second video of Ayuso having his naked scalp gently rinsed by a stranger may put you on a new life path. Take a deep breath!

Omar Ayuso via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/BxlKCh5n0S — Omar Ayuso Brasil (@OmarAyusoBR) July 6, 2023

Now exhale and let it all out.

On Elite, Ayuso got into some very compromising positions with on-screen boyfriend Aron Piper and even enjoyed a polyamorous affair when the duo opened up their romance to temporarily include breakout star Manu Ríos.

But following the events of season 5, Ayuso walked away from the series and didn’t appear in season 6. While many thought he was done with the Elite-verse, now the 25-year-old is returning for the show’s upcoming seventh and final season. Praise be!

While the new season of Elite doesn’t premiere until October 20th, check out more of Omar Ayuso in all his hairy gorgeousness below: