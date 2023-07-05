One of the most vile Republican politicians in the U.S. is now encouraging kids to read more Hitler

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he doesn’t think any child in America should learn about LGBTQ+ people.

But Adolf Hitler, Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin are OK!

Speaking at a Moms for Liberty event over the weekend, Robinson, who has a long and loathsome history of demonizing LGBTQ+ people, urged audience members to expose themselves to the musings of the worst dictators and despots in history.

“Here’s the thing: whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler; whether you’re talking about Chairman Mao; whether you’re talking about Stalin; whether you’re talking about Pol Pot; whether you’re talking about Castro in Cuba, or other you’re talking about a dozen other despots all around the globe, it is time for us to get back to reading some of those quotes,” bellowed Robinson.

At Moms for Liberty's Philadelphia event, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) says dictators like Hitler, Stalin and Mao are being taken out of context and promotes reading their writings.



That’s right: as Republican-led legislatures enact LGBTQ+ school book bans across the country–26% of books removed from school shelves during the first half of last school year featured LGBTQ+ characters or themes–one of the party’s rising stars is suggesting kids read Hitler.

How repugnant.

While these remarks are gross, it’s not surprising Robinson made them at a Moms for Liberty conference. The far-right group, which fights against LGBTQ+ inclusion at all grade levels, quoted Hitler in its newsletter just two weeks ago.

But that apparently didn’t make Robinson, or GOP presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, uncomfortable about attending.

Apparently, Hitler is fine. But the gays are not.

Robinson’s record of making inflammatory statements about the LGBTQ+ community dates back to at least 2016, when he used the Pulse nightclub shooting to voice anti-gay views. “Homosexuality is STILL an abominable sin and I WILL NOT join in ‘celebrating gay pride’ nor will I fly their sacrilegious flag on my page,” he wrote on Facebook.

It doesn’t get any worse than that. But Robinson keeps trying!

Since then, he’s accused parents of “mentally raping” their transgender children, called gay people “filth,” labeled books with LGBTQ+ content as “child pornography,” compared LGBTQ+ people to “flies” and “maggots” and said it makes him “sick” to see churches fly the rainbow flag.

Earlier this year, Robinson said God put him on this earth to “fight LGBTQ+ issues.”

And while Robinson may not be a huge name now, he will be very soon. The gay-hating pol is running for governor in North Carolina next year. The current governor, Ray Cooper, a Democrat, can’t run again due to term limits.

Robinson being put in a real position of power is a terrifying thought. His views on LGBTQ+ people, and marginalized people in general, are vile.

Scroll down for more reaction to his latest revolting remarks…

