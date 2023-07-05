One of the most vile Republican politicians in the U.S. is now encouraging kids to read more Hitler

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he doesn’t think any child in America should learn about LGBTQ+ people.
But Adolf Hitler, Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin are OK!
Speaking at a Moms for Liberty event over the weekend, Robinson, who has a long and loathsome history of demonizing LGBTQ+ people, urged audience members to expose themselves to the musings of the worst dictators and despots in history.
“Here’s the thing: whether you’re talking about Adolf Hitler; whether you’re talking about Chairman Mao; whether you’re talking about Stalin; whether you’re talking about Pol Pot; whether you’re talking about Castro in Cuba, or other you’re talking about a dozen other despots all around the globe, it is time for us to get back to reading some of those quotes,” bellowed Robinson.
That’s right: as Republican-led legislatures enact LGBTQ+ school book bans across the country–26% of books removed from school shelves during the first half of last school year featured LGBTQ+ characters or themes–one of the party’s rising stars is suggesting kids read Hitler.
How repugnant.
Meanwhile… they push legislation to prevent teaching of vaguely defined “divisive topics” that a single adult in the district can use to file grievance that (depending on state) may lead to teacher firing, loss of license or worse.— sannl (@sannl04) July 5, 2023
Good God— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 5, 2023
While these remarks are gross, it’s not surprising Robinson made them at a Moms for Liberty conference. The far-right group, which fights against LGBTQ+ inclusion at all grade levels, quoted Hitler in its newsletter just two weeks ago.
But that apparently didn’t make Robinson, or GOP presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, uncomfortable about attending.
Apparently, Hitler is fine. But the gays are not.
Robinson’s record of making inflammatory statements about the LGBTQ+ community dates back to at least 2016, when he used the Pulse nightclub shooting to voice anti-gay views. “Homosexuality is STILL an abominable sin and I WILL NOT join in ‘celebrating gay pride’ nor will I fly their sacrilegious flag on my page,” he wrote on Facebook.
It doesn’t get any worse than that. But Robinson keeps trying!
Since then, he’s accused parents of “mentally raping” their transgender children, called gay people “filth,” labeled books with LGBTQ+ content as “child pornography,” compared LGBTQ+ people to “flies” and “maggots” and said it makes him “sick” to see churches fly the rainbow flag.
Earlier this year, Robinson said God put him on this earth to “fight LGBTQ+ issues.”
And while Robinson may not be a huge name now, he will be very soon. The gay-hating pol is running for governor in North Carolina next year. The current governor, Ray Cooper, a Democrat, can’t run again due to term limits.
Robinson being put in a real position of power is a terrifying thought. His views on LGBTQ+ people, and marginalized people in general, are vile.
Scroll down for more reaction to his latest revolting remarks…
Yep. That’s Jesus alright. He was arguing for dictators and butchers every day… That’s definitely the Christianity that I know. 🤷♂️— Seiho Mudo Morris | 淸峰無道 (@SeihoMudo) July 5, 2023
At this point even Jesus’s ghost is saying WTF are these people doing?
What the f*ck????— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 5, 2023
As @dril would say, issuing a correction…regarding Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, you do not, under any circumstances, have to go back and start reading their quotes…— MrTherapyDog (@MrTherapyDog) July 5, 2023
Seems their goal is to be as ridiculous and outlandish as possible.— Charles Costen-Sumpter🇺🇸🏳️🌈🗽 He/Him (@CharlesASumpter) July 5, 2023
KyleMichelSullivan
What is truly phenomenal about this man’s nonsense is, he’s helping people who hate him. If the WASP Supremacists do gain power, he’s one of the first people they’d do away with. No matter how much help he gave them. He’s not white.
You want to talk about Hitler? He was supported by some wealthier Jews because he was anti-gay, anti-commie, anti-union, anti-Gypsy, and anti-socialist. Sure, he spouted anti-Semitic bullshit, but they really didn’t think he’d go very far with it. They still wound up in the gas chambers. That’s what will happen with this creep, Candace Owens, Enrique Tarrio, Ben Shapiro, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, and all the other minorities who back them.
abfab
Candace and Enrique. Imagine how HOT the children would be. Not that we need more GOP trash in the world.
abfab
At last! Some real Grade A Prime beef the GOPTROLLS who lurk here can sink their teeth into. A new hero to look up to and salivate over. This one is talking directly to you. Be sure to wipe your mouths.
Chrisk
Yes kids should learn history. Obviously this fat POS never bothered. So smug and full of his own self righteousness it’s nauseating.
abfab
It has become a very lucrative cottage industry and you know it.