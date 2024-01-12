OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ties the knot with software engineer Oliver Mulherin

Sam Altman, the tech entrepreneur leading OpenAI, has confirmed that he got married earlier this week.

Altman, 38, has led OpenAI, which powers products such as ChatGPT, since 2019. He was briefly fired in November 2023 but rehired within days after the organization’s staff threatened the board with a mass walkout.

Altman, who is gay, has been dating a software engineer, Oliver Mulherin. Both men have private Instagram accounts. However, it appears they both posted photos of their wedding ceremony in Hawaii on Wednesday to their Instagram feeds.

Sam Altman. Founder and CEO of OpenAI.



Is now married. pic.twitter.com/mvQ0x6xabv — GritCult (@GRITCULT) January 11, 2024

Someone leaked the photos and they’re now all over X.

Sam Altman just got married today.



Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/kbUvGbLHOa — Barsee 🐶 (@heyBarsee) January 11, 2024

Approached for comment, Altman confirmed to NBC News that the photos were real and not… well, AI fakes.

The small ceremony took place in a stunning seaside location with just around a dozen guests in attendance.

Altman heralds from St Louis. Both he and Mulherin, originally from Australia, now split their time between San Francisco and a ranch in Napa Valley.

Altman was little known outside tech industry circles before taking over his role with OpenAI. He was previously CEO of Y Combinator. However, his current role has thrust him more into the spotlight, particularly his spectacular firing and rehiring a couple of months ago.

Time magazine named him “CEO of the Year” in 2023.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mulherin studied computer science at the University of Melbourne in 2016. He worked for Meta between 2020-2022.

Besides getting married, this was another big week for Altman professionally. It was the same day that OpenAI opened its GPT store. NBC News describes it as like an app store for AI apps.