Tech billionaire Peter Thiel says he got it “wrong” supporting Donald Trump

The tech billionaire and political donor Peter Thiel has given a lengthy interview to The Atlantic. In it, the gay entrepreneur explains why he believes donating millions of dollars to Donald Trump was “wrong”.
He also says that despite his record of backing far-right Republicans, he won’t be doing so again in the run-up to the 2024 election.
Thiel was one of the co-founders of PayPal, which made him a fortune when he sold it to eBay in 2002. He was also a very early investor in Facebook, buying a 10% slice of the company when it was just starting. That made him a further fortune when he sold his stake in 2012.
Since then, he has plowed his money into further start-up investments and political causes. He is a libertarian, opposed to big government or state intervention in personal liberty.
Despite his sexuality, he’s also vehemently opposed to identity politics, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Republican National Convention
Thiel first publicly endorsed Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention. He says Donald Trump Jr saw that he was down to attend and invited him to speak.
Thiel was attracted to Trump Snr’s promise to rip everything up and do things differently.
“‘Make America great again’ was the most pessimistic slogan of any candidate in 100 years, because you were saying that we are no longer a great country,” Thiel says. “And that was a shocking slogan for a major presidential candidate.”
However, Thiel thought it was a message people needed to hear – and that it would win them over.
“Voting for Trump was like a not very articulate scream for help,” Thiel now says. He realizes that Trump’s idea of ripping up convention led to chaos and not a new way of doing things.
“There are a lot of things I got wrong,” he said. “It was crazier than I thought. It was more dangerous than I thought. They couldn’t get the most basic pieces of the government to work. So that was—I think that part was maybe worse than even my low expectations.”
That said, he says he doesn’t regret what he did to support Trump. But he won’t be doing it again. He’s already made this fact known to the former President.
Turning Trump down for money
Thiel says he avoided taking calls from Trump earlier this year but finally had to do so in late April. Trump reminded him that he’d backed Blake Masters and JD Vance in their Senate races. Both had won. Thiel had donated $10 million to each, and Trump wanted the same amount.
Thiel declined.
Trump “told me that he was very sad, very sad to hear that,” Thiel recalled. “He had expected way more of me. And that’s how the call ended.”
Thiel later heard via Masters that Trump allegedly called the investor a “f*cking scumbag” for refusing to donate money to him.
Thiel went on to say he was giving the interview to The Atlantic to go on record as stating he won’t donate any more money to politicians in the next Presidential campaign. He appears to believe lawmakers make big promises before entering office, but then lack grand ambition or the ability to do much once they gain power. He wants them to not bother him with calls seeking donations.
Online, many expressed skepticism toward Thiel turning his back on Republicans.
If Trump were to win somehow, guys like Thiel would flip again. He can't be trusted— BG Nhlapo ®️ 🇿🇦 (@iamdjmfundisi) November 10, 2023
It took him only 8 years… since the 2015 escalator ride.— Kaloyan (@kaloyanmm) November 10, 2023
We knew Trump all along.
Libertarians like Thiel ENABLED Trump.— MZ Barbenheimer (no parody) (@michaelzachrau) November 10, 2023
Thank you for nothing.
When trump first ran for president I knew he would be a horrible president. Why? Because he's a horrible human being. He was also a documented poor businessman. A misogynist, a pathological liar. Why is it taking people so long to see him for what he is?— Eric Stoffle (@Reveal_House) November 10, 2023
So what’s his excuse for Vance— BeSmart💡 (@Easy4506T) November 10, 2023
The guy who funded Blake Masters? The guy who once said women getting the vote was bad for democracy? Not buying it.— Kitty Ann Swink (@KitSwink) November 10, 2023
Philanthropy
Besides not donating to politicians, Thiel also doesn’t appear keen on donating to the less fortunate. When the interviewer mentions the terrible poverty and inequality around the world, Thiel says, “I think there are enough people working on that.”
Thiel goes on to suggest that there’s a growing view among some in Europe and the US that, “philanthropy is something an evil person does … What are you atoning for?”
PeteP
I am glad to see someone admit that they made a mistake with Trump. Too many people are unable to do so. I hope that this encourages others to do the same and I hope that we can help to encourage more of this rather than attacking him for not passing all of our purity tests.
abfab
Keep hope alive.
Jeremiah
Just another narcissistic mega-billionaire who thinks he knows what’s best for everyone else. He is living proof that you can be gay (he wouldn’t use LGBTQ) and still be an a-hole.
still_onthemark
‘Thiel goes on to suggest that there’s a growing view among some in Europe and the US that, “philanthropy is something an evil person does … What are you atoning for?”’
A “growing view” ever since 1889 when Andrew Carnegie wrote The Gospel of Wealth.
Looks like Thiel won’t be wasting his money building libraries!
ShaverC
Too bad Carnegie treated his own workers like garbage. 12 hour shift, 7 days a week. Slashing wages. Only one day off all year (July 4). Maybe his philanthropy was lead by atonement?
dbmcvey
Shaver is right that billionaires shouldn’t exist.
dbmcvey
Tax the rich!
abfab
Tax ShaveC double for being an asshole again. Bringing in his own twisted narrative.
still_onthemark
@ShaverC: Uh, yes, that’s exactly the point. Carnegie was atoning, and yes admitted he was atoning — in 1889! So Thiel’s calling it “a growing view” of 2023 wokesters is pretty silly. You do realize that if Thiel and his libertarian pals had their way, we wouldn’t have any of this 40-hour week and paid holiday stuff?
abfab
What exactly is a Livertarian?
abfab
Peter Thiel also has the tackiest taste in residential architecture (unlike Carnigie who has superior and timeless, classic taste).
Check out the monstrosity he dwells in, of course, in a gated community in Miami.
dbmcvey
He’s only realizing this now? It’s bad enough that he’s still supporting Masters and Vance.
abfab
Don’t even.
I cant read this. This shmuck should rot.
Creamsicle
Wow, he looks awful
abfab
Most if not all GOP GAY TROLLS do. Money can’t buy you love or a pretty face.
still_onthemark
Thiel wanted to transfuse himself with young people’s blood in order to rejuvenate himself and not only look younger but BE younger. Shades of Countess Elizabeth Bathory! (who someone mentioned to abfab recently).
abfab
Countess Elizabeth Báthory de Ecsed (Hungarian: Báthori Erzsébet, pronounced [?ba?tori ??r?e?b?t]; Slovak: Alžbeta Bátoriová; 7 August 1560 – 21 August 1614)[1] was a Hungarian noblewoman and alleged serial killer from the family of Báthory, who owned land in the Kingdom of Hungary (now Slovakia).
wiki
Imagine owning all that land. Trump thinks he still can. Thiel would like too but he’s over now too