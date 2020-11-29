Oscar-winner Mary Steenburgen of ‘Happiest Season’ wants to play our mom in a movie

Yes, our mom loves Mary Steenburgen.

But then, who doesn’t? The classy, Oscar-winning actress has one of the longest resumes of any actor working today, having appeared in such films as Back to the Future Part III, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Philadelphia, Nixon and Parenthood, among many others.

For that matter, how could anyone not love Alison Brie, the versatile star equally at home as a series regular on the drama Mad Men as well as the sitcom Community?

We landed time to chat with the two ladies about their latest outing, the queer-themed holiday comedy Happiest Season. It arrives on Hulu November 25.

Happiest Season casts Kristen Stewart as Abby, the doting girlfriend of Harper (Mackenzie Davis). When the two decide to get engaged, Harper invites Abby to spend the Christmas holidays with her family. There’s just one problem: Harper isn’t out to her perfectionist family. Things get even more awkward when Harper’s Dad (Victor Garber) announces some new political ambitions, while her mom (Steenburgen) plots to reunite Harper with her high school boyfriend. The situation also gets tense when Harper clashes with Sloane (Brie), her hyper-competitive sister. By the time Abby’s best friend John (Dan Levy) and her secret high school girlfriend (Aubrey Plaza) arrive on the scene, is there any hope of preventing holiday chaos? Mary Holland and Ana Gasteyer also star, while openly gay actress/writer/director Clea DuVall helms the project.

Chatting with the two actresses also gave us the opportunity to mention our mom's love of Ms. Steenburgen.

Video Editor: David Beerman