Paul Mescal’s 5″ inseam, Edvin Ryding’s mature new look & Don Lemon’s Kamala impersonation: Your weekly gay news recap

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

THIGH GUY: Paul Mescal left the entire internet parched with his thicc thighs and 5″ inseam. [Read all about it on Queerty]

CHART-TOPPER: Britney Spears celebrated being #1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. [Read all about it on Into]

🍩🍩🍩: Jessica Simpson made us feel seen.

MOVEMBER CAME EARLY: Edvin Ryding showed off a mature new look then asked fans to please “stop making comments” about his body. [Read all about it on Queerty]

A LITTLE HELP PLEASE: A “straight-passing” dude sought advice on how he can appear “gayer” and find a boyfriend. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MADAM VICE PRESIDENT: Don Lemon dressed up as Kamala Harris for Halloween.

DEEPLY UNPOPULAR: A new survey found that pretty much everyone opposes everything gay-hating Speaker Mike Johnson stands for. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

SEX SELLS: Pro soccer player Miguel Guerrero ditched his cleats to go explicit on OnlyFans. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BOYS IN THE BAND: Ricky Martin’s backup dancers are livin’ la vida loca and making everyone lose their breath on tour. 😮‍💨

FAMILY DRAMA: Mary Trump made a dire prediction about her cousin Ivanka and suggested we’re about to enter the Trump Hunger Games. [Read all about it on Queerty]

PHOTOS: Halloween at VACAYA’s Puerto Vallarta getaway was scary hot. [See all the pics on GayCities]

GOODBYE, FRIEND: Gay Twitter™ mourned the loss of Circles. RIP. [Read all about it on Queerty]

circles gone. fleets gone. the app is called x… pic.twitter.com/1ZtuMAz8ov — zae (@itszaeok) October 31, 2023

