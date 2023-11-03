Paul Mescal’s 5″ inseam, Edvin Ryding’s mature new look & Don Lemon’s Kamala impersonation: Your weekly gay news recap

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
THIGH GUY: Paul Mescal left the entire internet parched with his thicc thighs and 5″ inseam. [Read all about it on Queerty]
CHART-TOPPER: Britney Spears celebrated being #1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. [Read all about it on Into]
🍩🍩🍩: Jessica Simpson made us feel seen.
MOVEMBER CAME EARLY: Edvin Ryding showed off a mature new look then asked fans to please “stop making comments” about his body. [Read all about it on Queerty]
A LITTLE HELP PLEASE: A “straight-passing” dude sought advice on how he can appear “gayer” and find a boyfriend. [Read all about it on Queerty]
MADAM VICE PRESIDENT: Don Lemon dressed up as Kamala Harris for Halloween.
DEEPLY UNPOPULAR: A new survey found that pretty much everyone opposes everything gay-hating Speaker Mike Johnson stands for. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]
SEX SELLS: Pro soccer player Miguel Guerrero ditched his cleats to go explicit on OnlyFans. [Read all about it on Queerty]
BOYS IN THE BAND: Ricky Martin’s backup dancers are livin’ la vida loca and making everyone lose their breath on tour. 😮💨
FAMILY DRAMA: Mary Trump made a dire prediction about her cousin Ivanka and suggested we’re about to enter the Trump Hunger Games. [Read all about it on Queerty]
PHOTOS: Halloween at VACAYA’s Puerto Vallarta getaway was scary hot. [See all the pics on GayCities]
GOODBYE, FRIEND: Gay Twitter™ mourned the loss of Circles. RIP. [Read all about it on Queerty]
