Paul Mescal’s thicc thighs get lethal, Lee Pace’s sweaty workout & J.Lo’s musical queer fantasy

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

JAILBAIT: Disgraced GOP ex-congressman George Santos took time off from raking in cash on Cameo and revealed he’s very afraid of going to prison as his trial is set to begin in September for a litany of fraud charges. [Business Insider]

IN THE BUFF: Matt Bomer, Taylor Zakhar Perez and André Lamoglia are just a few of the bare-skinned hunks listed in this ranking of the best male au naturel scenes in TV and film this year. [Mr. Man]

PICKING UP THE PACE: Lee Pace flaunted his 6’5″ rock-hard Foundation muscles as he shared a clip of the intense training he undergoes for the sci-fi Apple TV+ series.

THE DOCTOR WILL SEE YOU NOW: Days after some homophobic BBC viewers complained about Hearstopper star Yasmin Finney’s trans character on Doctor Who, queer actor Ncuti Gatwa made his debut as the show’s titular character. [Entertainment Weekly]

WHAT A TANGLED WEB J.LO WEAVES: Jennifer Lopez is set to star as the fantasy woman of a gay hairdresser imprisoned in 1981 Argentina in the musical movie adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Director Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, Gods and Monsters) will helm the project which was previously adapted into the 1993 Broadway musical (with Chita Rivera) and the 1985 film co-starring Oscar winner William Hurt, Raul Julia and Sonia Braga. [People]

VOGUE ME BY YOUR NAME: A viral video of a vogue dancer who looks a lot like twink prince Timothée Chalamet left the Wonka star gooped and gagged. Tens across the board!

Timothée Chalamet reacts to viral voguing video.



(?: @thisisheart) pic.twitter.com/F9u78pFM25 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 9, 2023

DRAGGED TO FILTH: More than 300 people showed up for a “guerilla drag show” to protest an anti-trans event at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. [LGBTQ Nation]

AGENT SHORT SHORTS: Andrew Scott believes his All of Us Strangers costar Paul Mescal would make an excellent James Bond and not just because his thicc thighs are a deadly weapon. [Variety]

TWO MEN AND A BABY: Bowen Yang and Adam Driver played a gay couple trying to expand their family in an hysterically improbable way on Saturday Night Live.

JOKE MARRIAGE: Lukas Gage is finding the bright side to divorce and made light of his six-months of wedded bliss to Chris Appleton with an off-the-cuff quip about their short-lived romance. [The Hollywood Reporter]

CHRISTMAS DIVAS LIVE: Mariah Carey surprised fans at her Madison Square Garden concert by bringing out Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to perform her 2010 holiday single “Oh Santa.”

