Taylor Zakhar Perez & Nicholas Galitzine reunite, Colman levels up & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Jonathan Bailey making Mr. Rogers hip with a major sweater slay, Jennifer Lopez‘s robo chic, Troye Sivan’s leggy display or Jodie Foster’s glam serve, the looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Taylor Zakhar Perez
The
president’s son sexy devil wears Prada at the 3rd annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Nicholas Galitzine
Like his costar, Galitzine eschewed red, white & royal blue for a black, white, & sparkling Fendi suit at the Academy Museum Gala.
Colman Domingo
Colman kept it on brand in an eggplant Louis Vuitton suit for The Color Purple premiere in LA, but it was really all about those Christian Louboutin red bottom heels!
Jonathan Bailey
And just like that … everyone has a red cardigan on their Christmas list. Pure fire!
Jodie Foster
Ladies and gentlemen, Alicia Christian Foster did not come to play at the Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration.
Jaymes Vaughan & Jonathan Bennett
Where’s the mistletoe? The husbands got in the holiday spirit at a screening of Bennett’s Hallmark movie Christmas on Cherry Lane in NYC.
Chris Olsen
Influencer Chris Olsen has not given up on his Halloween blonde Ken ‘do werking the red carpet at the TikTok Awards in Sydney.
Ian Paget
Meanwhile, Olsen’s ex-boyfriend Ian Paget proved brunettes can have fun too as he flaunted his hairy chest at the Stonewall Inn Brick Awards gala in NYC.
Dominique Jackson
The Pose diva was giving nails, hair, hips & heels for the gawds at the Stonewall Inn Brick Awards.
Troye Sivan
Troye knows when you are the Man of the Year you can definitely wear white shorts after Labor Day, especially in Sydney where it’s summer.
Law Roach
Law brought his Louboutin heels across the pond and did what had to be done at The Fashion Awards in London.
Chrishell Stause and Chris Appleton
New queer power duo activated at The Fashion Awards! BFFs Chrishelle Stause and Chris Appleton are the LGBTQ+ Barbie & Ken and we’re obsessed!
Sam Smith
Smith brought all the drama while accepting the Cultural Innovator Award in a voluminous Vivienne Westwood gown at The Fashion Awards.
Jackie Beat
Drag superstar Jackie Beat brought all the Peg Bundy eleganza to the Stonewall Inn Brick Awards in NYC.
Vincent Rodriguez III
With Love may have been cancelled, but Rodriguez continues to shine in this glittery blazer at the NYC screening of his Hallmark movie Christmas on Cherry Lane.
Janelle Monae
The true masterpiece at Art Basel in Miami is Janelle in this sleeveless tuxedo fit. Flawless.
Dan Levy
Dan inspiring a million New Year’s Eve ensembles with this sleek moment at the Fashion Awards.
Jennifer Lopez
Mother has landed! J.Lo kept it futuristic in this robotic Grace Ling breastplate at the Elle Women in Hollywood gala.
Ariana DeBose
DeBose in this bolero tux is music to our ears at The Color Purple premiere.
Emma Corrin
Emma put a sheer twist on Princess Diana’s ’80s white suit by wearing this Miu Miu blazer dress at The Crown premiere in London.
Miguel Ángel Silvestre
The Sense8 heartthrob was a cream dream in this corduroy double-breasted suit at the premiere of Los Enviados in Mexico City.
Oprah Winfrey
Who this woman?! Oprah is snatched! The 69-year-old served body in this form-fitting gown at the The Color Purple premiere.
Dua Lipa & Adele
Dua and Adele were a pop diva dream in black ensembles at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment gala in LA. Now we just need a collab!
Related:
‘Heartstopper’ twinks Kit Connor & Sebastian Croft had a red carpet battle at the Fashion Awards
Kit Connor and Sebastian Croft went for the gold at the 2023 Fashion Awards.
Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.
6 Comments
Diplomat
Oprah is looking skinny again, Nicholas still looks better as a blond his black hair looks fake colored, Sivan needs a year in a gym (if he knows what that is) Sam didn’t disappoint, Bomer slays in that outfit so hot.
Bengali
Sorry Vincent Rodriguez. Only thing we see if that protruding mole. Certainl you’ve had enough screen time to get that mountain removed. It’s about a 10 minutes procedure with a teeny tiny numbing needle stick and then…POOF – all gone.
linedrive
Almost didn’t recognize Dan Levy. Great haircut! He looks fantastic.
MSM
Dammit, and I threw out all of my bellbottoms and wide pants.
edwardnvirginia
My my …
what is all these stupid rich ‘influencers’, ‘thirst traps’, ‘fashion racks’, ‘TikTok-ebrities’, etc
would fly to Gaza and offer themselves in places of the hostages being tortured, raped, and traumatized by jihadist genocidal terrorists of Hamas
wouldn’t that be a fair trade? and a good use of all their celebrity and beauty?
BrokebackBob
Will somebody please tell me who Chris Olsen is, besides being Ian Paget’s EX?