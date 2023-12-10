Taylor Zakhar Perez & Nicholas Galitzine reunite, Colman levels up & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Jonathan Bailey making Mr. Rogers hip with a major sweater slay, Jennifer Lopez‘s robo chic, Troye Sivan’s leggy display or Jodie Foster’s glam serve, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…