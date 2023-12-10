slays, serves & stuns

Taylor Zakhar Perez & Nicholas Galitzine reunite, Colman levels up & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
Taylor Zakhar, Jackie Beat, Colman Domingo

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Jonathan Bailey making Mr. Rogers hip with a major sweater slay, Jennifer Lopez‘s robo chic, Troye Sivan’s leggy display or Jodie Foster’s glam serve, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez

The president’s son sexy devil wears Prada at the 3rd annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine

Like his costar, Galitzine eschewed red, white & royal blue for a black, white, & sparkling Fendi suit at the Academy Museum Gala.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman kept it on brand in an eggplant Louis Vuitton suit for The Color Purple premiere in LA, but it was really all about those Christian Louboutin red bottom heels!

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer

Bomer just destroyed everyone’s casual Friday game while heading to The View in NYC.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

And just like that … everyone has a red cardigan on their Christmas list. Pure fire!

Omar Ayuso

Omar Ayuso

The Elite hunk has a flare for making all black look extra AF.

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster

Ladies and gentlemen, Alicia Christian Foster did not come to play at the Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration.

Jaymes Vaughan & Jonathan Bennett

Jaymes Vaughan, Jonathan Bennett

Where’s the mistletoe? The husbands got in the holiday spirit at a screening of Bennett’s Hallmark movie Christmas on Cherry Lane in NYC.

Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen

Influencer Chris Olsen has not given up on his Halloween blonde Ken ‘do werking the red carpet at the TikTok Awards in Sydney.

Ian Paget

Ian Paget

Meanwhile, Olsen’s ex-boyfriend Ian Paget proved brunettes can have fun too as he flaunted his hairy chest at the Stonewall Inn Brick Awards gala in NYC.

Dominique Jackson

Dominique Jackson

The Pose diva was giving nails, hair, hips & heels for the gawds at the Stonewall Inn Brick Awards.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan

Troye knows when you are the Man of the Year you can definitely wear white shorts after Labor Day, especially in Sydney where it’s summer.

Law Roach

Law Roach

Law brought his Louboutin heels across the pond and did what had to be done at The Fashion Awards in London.

Chrishell Stause and Chris Appleton 

Chrishelle Stause, Chris Appleton

New queer power duo activated at The Fashion Awards! BFFs Chrishelle Stause and Chris Appleton are the LGBTQ+ Barbie & Ken and we’re obsessed!

Sam Smith

Sam Smith

Smith brought all the drama while accepting the Cultural Innovator Award in a voluminous Vivienne Westwood gown at The Fashion Awards.

Jackie Beat

Jackie Beat

Drag superstar Jackie Beat brought all the Peg Bundy eleganza to the Stonewall Inn Brick Awards in NYC.

Vincent Rodriguez III

Vincent Rodriguez III

With Love may have been cancelled, but Rodriguez continues to shine in this glittery blazer at the NYC screening of his Hallmark movie Christmas on Cherry Lane.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

The true masterpiece at Art Basel in Miami is Janelle in this sleeveless tuxedo fit. Flawless.

Dan Levy

Dan Levy

Dan inspiring a million New Year’s Eve ensembles with this sleek moment at the Fashion Awards.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Mother has landed! J.Lo kept it futuristic in this robotic Grace Ling breastplate at the Elle Women in Hollywood gala.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

DeBose in this bolero tux is music to our ears at The Color Purple premiere.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin

Emma put a sheer twist on Princess Diana’s ’80s white suit by wearing this Miu Miu blazer dress at The Crown premiere in London.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre 

Miguel Ángel Silvestre

The Sense8 heartthrob was a cream dream in this corduroy double-breasted suit at the premiere of Los Enviados in Mexico City.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah

Who this woman?! Oprah is snatched! The 69-year-old served body in this form-fitting gown at the The Color Purple premiere.

Dua Lipa & Adele

Dua Lipa & Adele

Dua and Adele were a pop diva dream in black ensembles at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment gala in LA. Now we just need a collab!

Related:

‘Heartstopper’ twinks Kit Connor & Sebastian Croft had a red carpet battle at the Fashion Awards

Kit Connor and Sebastian Croft went for the gold at the 2023 Fashion Awards.

