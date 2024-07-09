Paul Mescal in Gladiator 2 (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

The poster artwork for Gladiator II dropped yesterday. Among those to share it was actor Pedro Pascal, one of the stars of the movie. He reshared the image to his Instagram. However, demonstrating that he knows how to get clicks, he combined it with a photo of co-star, Paul Mescal, shirtless.

Pascal captioned his slide show, “Come and get it!”

Swipe the image below to see the shirtless pic of Mescal.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Pedro Pascal shares photo of Paul Mescal on the set of ‘GLADIATOR 2’ pic.twitter.com/SVJtSsIYbM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 8, 2024

At the time of writing, it’s had over 1.1million likes. Among those to comment was gay actor Cheyenne Jackson. He said, “These marketing people know what’s up. Two enthusiastic thumbs up.”

Another fan said aloud what many might have been thinking.

“Are there lots of kissing scenes in the arena with you and Paul? 🤞”

Paul Mescal

Mescal first shot to fame in the BBC drama series, Normal People (2020). His star has been on the ascendant since then. Last year he co-starred in the fantasy gay romance, All Of Us Strangers, alongside Andrew Scott.

His upcoming projects include the queer-themed The History of Sound. However, the role that’s likely to place him on the A-list is the lead role in the Gladiator sequel from Ridley Scott.

Gladiator II comes out 24 years after the first Gladiator movie. It turned Russell Crowe into a worldwide star.

The new film is set a couple of decades after the action in the first one. Mescal will play Lucius Verus, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s character in the first movie.

Paul Mescal in 'Gladiator' (2024) pic.twitter.com/uqCrpHdj14 — paul mescal gifs (@mescal_gifs) July 9, 2024

Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us) will play Marcus Acacius. The movie will also feature Denzel Washington, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Lior Raz.

Pascal, leading a regiment of Roman soldiers, captures Lucius (Mescal) and he is forced into slavery. His only path to freedom is to fight as a gladiator.

Gladiator II is set for release on November 22. The first trailer for the movie dropped this morning.

Watch it below as it sets up the epic battle between Pascal and Mescal.

Don't forget to share: