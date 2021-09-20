consequences

Perez Hilton whines about feeling “irredeemable” after trashing women and outing gay men for years

By

In a rare moment of quasi-introspection, notorious gossip blogger Perez Hilton says he doesn’t expect to ever be forgiven for his past behavior.

“I am irredeemable in the eyes of most,” the 43-year-old tells The Sunday Times in a new interview. “No matter how much I change, grow, evolve, apologise, they refuse to see me for who I am today.”

Hilton frequently targeted women and closeted gay men in his attacks as he was making a name for himself in the mid-2000s.

In addition to ridiculing Jennifer Aniston every time she had a break up and mocking Lindsey Lohan’s struggles with sobriety, he taunted then-closeted celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris, Clay Aiken, and Lance Bass so much that they were forced to come out publicly before they were ready to do so.

One of his biggest targets, of course, was Britney Spears, who he wished dead and called an “unfit mother” during her mental health crisis in 2008.

Looking back, the blogger says he viewed at the whole thing sort of like an “online soap opera” where “you have your heroes and you have your villains.” He saw himself as a part of the soap opera, too.

“In some naive way, I viewed what I was doing through that lens,” he explains. “Like, I’m just calling out the celebrities that need to be called out. I would say things like, well, Perez is not who I really am, it’s just a character. So if people don’t like me, it doesn’t bother me.”

Here’s how people on Twitter are responding to Hilton’s latest mea culpa…

