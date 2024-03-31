PHOTOS: Laith Ashley, Trace Lysette, Laverne Cox & 23 other fierce fits that have us totally mesmerized

This week’s queer fashion recap is all about trans excellence.
In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, we are shining an extra bright light on our fabulous trans brothers and sisters who never fail to mesmerize on the red carpet with their fierce fits and savage slays.
From Laverne Cox and Hunter Schafer‘s couture eleganza to Sasha Colby and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez serving goddess to Laith Ashley and Elliot Page keeping it dapper AF, these stunning looks do not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ glamorous getups for the gods …
Trace Lysette
Trace was a vision in cerulean blue as she picked up her Groundbreaker Award at the 12th annual Queerties Awards in LA.
Hunter Schafer & stylist Dara Allen
Hunter and Dara honed their fashion superpowers at the The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Stylists gala in LA.
Laverne Cox
Laverne’s dare-to-bare little black dress stole the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
Laith Ashley
Laith served glitter glam with a touch of abs at WeHo Pride.
Sasha Colby
Mother did not disappoint in a flawless trench dress at the 12th annual Queerties Awards.
Kim Petras
The “Head Head Honcho” songstress channeled her inner heiress at the Lola premiere in LA.
Elliot Page
Elliot looked dapper in black at the Juno Awards in Nova Scotia.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
MJR served body-ody-ody in this bedazzling chocolate brown strapless gown at the GLAAD Awards in LA.
Lio Mehiel
Lio brought all the suit drama to the Sundance Film Festival.
Candis Cayne
Candis shined in this metallic moment at Watch What Happens Live in NYC.
Brian Michael Smith
Brian taught the children how to work the Cowboy Carter vibes casually at the We Are Here: The Midwest premiere in LA.
Peppermint
Peppermint kept it leather faithful to support the Broadway opening night of her Traitors co-star’s solo show, “Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age”.
Chella Man
Chella proved a statement necklace can double as a shirt at the Gold House gala in LA.
Angelica Ross
Angelica was giving power boss eleganza at the Time Impact Dinner in NYC.
Chaz Bono
Chaz worked a plaid three-piece suit at the Saturn Awards in LA.
Gottmik and Dominique Jackson
Gottmik and Dominique’s supermodel energy ruled over the Daytime Emmy Awards.
Leo Sheng
The L Word: Generation Q star looked sharp at the CAPE’s Radiance Gala Celebrating API Women & Non-Binary Achievement in LA.
Indya Moore
The Pose actress was a sportswear deity at the Sacai Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris.
Jake Graf
The English actor was as velvety suave as can be at the GLAAD Awards in LA.
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan was a demure diva at the WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party in LA.
Hari Nef
The Barbie star was the epitome of sleek and chic at the MPTF’s 22nd Annual Night Before in LA.
Zion Moreno
The Gossip Girl reboot star was all the buzz at NY Fashion Week.
Tyler DiChiara
The Gotham Knights hunk was a leather bad boy dream at the SCAD TV Fest.
Alex Consani
The supermodel and TikTok sensation showed off her posing superpowers on the Oscars red carpet.
Gigi Gorgeous
Category is: Jessica Rabbit could never!
Jinkx Monsoon
Jinkx’s glamazon era ruled supreme at the 12th annual Queerties Awards in LA.
Related:
Trans hockey star Harrison Browne on his new film, scootering around L.A. & being a cat dad
Browne is writing a trans-positive short film, “Pink Light.”