PHOTOS: Max Emerson and his new fiancé are serving up #relationshipgoals with a side of six-packs

Max Emerson has amassed a huge following with his humorous YouTube videos and enviable photos on Instagram.

Since 2016, the 34-year-old actor/model/influencer has been in a relationship with Andrés Camilo, a former officer with the US Army.

The pair make for one very handsome and fit couple.

Emerson and Camilo also have a great working relationship as they often collaborate to create content on OnlyFans YouTube.

From their pandemic series “Isolation Station” to their plethora of travel videos from exotic global locations, the duo always keep it fun, informative, and very easy on the eyes.

See for yourselves:

Recently, the hunky influencers decided to take their romance to the next level by getting engaged.

But, of course, this wasn’t your normal engagement. In the middle of the The Ali Forney Center’s annual Oasis Summer Party, Emerson, who is on the advisory board of the national LGBTQ+ youth charity, proposed by pulling Camilo on stage and getting down on one knee.

Although it’s unclear if Camilo had advance notice of the high-stakes moment, both were overcome with emotion as Emerson asked for his hand in marriage amid the roar of cheers from the audience at the gala.

Thankfully, Camilo said yes!

The husbands-to-be have not disclosed a wedding date, but no doubt it will be a unique affair with some trademark surprises that they’ll hopefully share with their legions of fans.

With so many queer couples breaking up as of late (Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, Billy Porter and Andy Smith, TikTokers Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo) it’s fantastic to see a gay couple in the public eye surviving and thriving.

Cheers to the future Mr. & Mr. Emerson-Camilo!

Get to know more about Max Emerson and Andres Camilo’s epic romance through more of their swoon-worthy Instagram photos and then give them a follow: