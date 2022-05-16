PHOTOS: Meet Evan Saint, the long-haired indie wrestler who just came out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeb Saint One (@zebadiahsaint)

Independent professional wrestler Zeb Saint recently came out. The Washington state-based wrestler will help diversify his hard-hitting sport.

In a recent tweet, Saint wrote, “Self discovery update: I’m not straight. Lately I’ve found myself attracted to men and wanna live that truth. I dont feel like putting a label on it at this point, just letting it be. So yeah, I guess this is a coming out post? Tight. Love yall”

Saint has wrestled for several different regional promotions — including Without A Cause, DOA Pro Wrestling, 5CC Wrestling and 321 Battle, Outsports noted. He wrestles alongside Kristopher Brady on the tag team The Wrong Side.

Numerous fans congratulated Saint’s announcement. His coming out could make his sport more welcoming to other queer wrestlers and fans.

World Wrestling Entertainment, possibly the largest pro-wrestling outfit, has a history of introducing effeminate and queer-encoded male characters who have provided villainous mockeries of homosexuality rather than proud and fully-realized individuals.

Comparatively, the world of independent professional wrestling has cultivated a much more progressive attitude towards out queer wrestlers, especially recently.

A Matter of Pride Wrestling has emerged as one of the most visibly queer indie wrestling promotions, featuring wrestlers from the full LGBTQ spectrum. Gay wrestler Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, held as a part of Game Changer Wrestling’s indie pro events, has also emerged as a place where queer wrestlers and fans can let their rainbows shine while enjoying some intense ring action.

A handful of indie wrestlers have also come out over the past year. New Wave Pro wrestler Cameron Saturn and Oregon-based wrestler Jaiden both came out as bisexual last June. Danger Kid, one half of the tag-team Maine State Posse, came out as gender-fluid last June as well. A few months before that, Danger Kid’s tag-team partner, Aiden Aggro, also came out as pansexual.

