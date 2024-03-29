PHOTOS: Oh Pit Crew! The hottest shots of the dancers from this week’s ‘Drag Race’ makeover

Image Credits, left to right: @markromain, @dino.mml, @gu3low (Instagram)

*CAUTION: Minor spoilers ahead for the March 29 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, “Drag Race Vegas LIVE! Makeovers”—but don’t worry, we won’t spoil the outcome of the challenge here!”

Another week of Drag Race, another new crop of hunky Pit Crew members to drool over. Is it just us, or is Mama Ru really delivering the goods this season?

As is tradition, it’s time again for a makeover challenge, one that’s been with us since the early days of the blown-out “season one filter,” tasking queens to drag up everyone from gay veterans to social media stars to the cast of Little Women: LA.

This time around, Ru called in a favor from Sin City, inviting the “Pit Crew dancers” of the RuPauls’ Drag Race LIVE show in Las Vegas to the Werk Room to be our makeover guinea pigs.

Understandably, the girls are gooped and gagged seeing these gorgeous men walk into the room, and we watched with pen and paper in hand, writing their names down for… reasons!

The queens each take turns drawing balls with colors that correspond to the dancer’s underwear, getting their makeover partners assigned at random. As ever, the name of the game is “drag family resemblance,” meaning they’ll have to glam up these burly macho men to turn them into sisters, and Ru throws in an added element where they’ll have to choreograph a signature dance break, just for fun.

Morphine Love Dion manifests getting partnered with her Puerto Rican prince Miguel, who moonlights as a Chippendales dancer. Nymphia Wind winds up with Jonathan, a *gasp* straight, married man. Plane Jane really connects with the furry-chested Nick, dubbed as the “hairy, big, strong version of Dawn.” Q gets paired with Sebastian, whose quiet demeanor hides a shady b*tch at heart. And Sapphira Cristál scores with the handsome Mark—it’s her typically big, opulent drag aesthetic she’ll have to worry about.

The guys have no qualms about performing, and they’re certainly at ease around queens, but it’s a total blast watching them learn about tucking, walking in heels, and how to really lean into their drag personas.

Whether you’ve watched the episode yet or not, we’re sure you—like us—would enjoy getting to know the Vegas Pit Crew a little bit better, eh? So, we went ahead and did some social media detective work, finding each of the gents on Instagram.

Scroll down below for a few of our favorite shots from each of the guys’ profiles. Go ahead, give’em a follow if you feel so inclined!

Jonathan Claudio, a.k.a. Juanita Wind

Miguel Rivera Laureano, a.k.a. La Tina Love Dion

Nick Lemmer, a.k.a. Lazy Susan

Sebastian Gonzalez Molina, a.k.a Luna

Mark Romain, a.k.a. Shakira Cristál

Hint, hint: You can follow along for more from all the RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE guys on their dedicated Pit Crew Instagram page: