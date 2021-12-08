PHOTOS: Pete Davidson partnered with Calvin Klein and off came the clothes

Earlier this week, Calvin Klein switched its Instagram profile pic to a shot of SNL actor Pete Davidson and changed its bio to read, “Pete here.”

A few hours later, the account posted a selfie taken by Davidson in a Calvin Klein T-shit with the caption “I got Instagram.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Davidson doesn’t have a personal Instagram account any more, but that didn’t stop him and pal Machine Gun Kelly from trying their hand at being CK models.

The two went live on the brand’s account and eventually showed off their CK briefs. We’ve got to assume that was part of the contract.

Here are some shots from the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chasity (@sweetbabylovexx)

Later, the brand posted a photo of the duo with the caption: “did we nail it or did we nail it”.