PHOTOS: Pete Davidson partnered with Calvin Klein and off came the clothes

Earlier this week, Calvin Klein switched its Instagram profile pic to a shot of SNL actor Pete Davidson and changed its bio to read, “Pete here.”
A few hours later, the account posted a selfie taken by Davidson in a Calvin Klein T-shit with the caption “I got Instagram.”
Davidson doesn’t have a personal Instagram account any more, but that didn’t stop him and pal Machine Gun Kelly from trying their hand at being CK models.
The two went live on the brand’s account and eventually showed off their CK briefs. We’ve got to assume that was part of the contract.
Here are some shots from the video:
Later, the brand posted a photo of the duo with the caption: “did we nail it or did we nail it”.
4 Comments
Jimmy T
Doesn’t look like either one of those guys has much to hide. Kind of surprising, considering the “rumors” among some “straights” at least, about how hung Pete Davidson is supposed to be and Megan Fox’s reputation and her own statements about the wild sex she and MGK have. I actually like both of those guys anyway. Straights have different standards about what “hung” is, I guess.
Mack
I saw a video yesterday of it and neither looks like they were packing unless it’s bent backwards underneath.
bigdandd
Is Pete OUT or IN? I can’t keep up…
frapachino
Yikes, this should come with a warning label.