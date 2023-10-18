squad goals

PHOTOS: How dare Netflix cancel ‘Élite’ when the cast looks this damn good at Season 7 event

By
Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Netflix)

School is finally coming to an end for the gorgeous students of Las Encinas.

With season 7 of blockbuster Spanish-language series Élite set to debut in less than 48 hours, Netflix made the stunning announcement that the sizzling show’s days are numbered. ¡AyDios mío!

But everyone breathe, because fans still have two seasons to binge as the finale won’t come until the end of season 8.

“The last party. Elite will end with season 8,” the streaming giant shared on Instagram.

The shocking news was disclosed as Omar Ayuso, André Lamoglia and the rest of the show’s current cast gathered for a press event in Madrid in support of season 7.

“We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of ‘Élite.’ We ended on a high note,” creator Carlos Montero shared at the event, per Variety. “Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for Season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having [acclaimed Spanish actress] Maribel [Verdú] these last two seasons.”

He added: “‘Élite’ changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it.”

After initially premiering in 2018, Netflix renewed the long-running series in July for its 8th – and now final- season.

With season 7 set to premiere on October 20th, click through to peep the cast rockin’ chic ensembles at the Elite press event in Madrid…

View Full Post

Omar Ayuso (Omar)

Omar Ayuso

Omar in leather is thee vibe.

View Full Post

André Lamoglia (Iván)

Andre Lamoglia

André knows he’s red hot!

View Full Post

Fernando Lindez (Joel)

Fernando Linde

Where’s Waldo, but make it fashion.

View Full Post

Álex Pastrana (Raúl)

Alex Pastrana

Brown jeans and brown shoes are a choice.

View Full Post

Gleb Abrosimov (Eric)

Gleb Abrosimov

Sexy secretary chic! Those pants are everythangggg!

View Full Post

Ander Puig (Nico)

Ander Puig

We’re all about Ander’s preppy punk energy.

View Full Post

Alvaro de Juana (Didac)

Alvaro de Juana

It’s giving ’90s grunge.

View Full Post

Valentina Zenere (Isadora)

Valentina Zenere

Category is: Express Yourself as Madonna‘s Blond Ambition realness.

View Full Post

Mirela Bali  (Chloe)

Mirela Bali

The new girl in town did not come to play!

View Full Post

 Ana Bokesa (Rocio)

Ana Bokesa

Book her a Gap campaign, stat!

View Full Post

Carmen Arrufat (Sara)

Carmen Arrufat

Does Las Encinas have cheerleaders? They do now!

View Full Post

Maribel Verdu (Carmen)

Maribel Verdu

Maribel has won two Goya Awards for Best Actress (Spain’s Oscars), so she can’t help but be flawless!

View Full Post

Nadia Al-Saidi (Sonia)

Nadia Al-Saidi

Channeling her inner 2001 Nelly Furtado.

View Full Post

Alejandro Albarracín

New cast member Alejandro was not at the press event, but it would be illegal to leave out a man this handsome!

View Full Post

Elite Season 7 cast

Elite cast

Related:

WATCH: Omar Ayuso & André Lamoglia both hook up with the same new hottie in ‘Élite’ season 7 trailer

Ahead of its premiere on Friday, Netflix has finally dropped a steamy full trailer for season 7 of ‘Élite.’

View Full Post

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16