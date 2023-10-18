PHOTOS: How dare Netflix cancel ‘Élite’ when the cast looks this damn good at Season 7 event

Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Netflix)

School is finally coming to an end for the gorgeous students of Las Encinas.

With season 7 of blockbuster Spanish-language series Élite set to debut in less than 48 hours, Netflix made the stunning announcement that the sizzling show’s days are numbered. ¡Ay, Dios mío!

But everyone breathe, because fans still have two seasons to binge as the finale won’t come until the end of season 8.

“The last party. Elite will end with season 8,” the streaming giant shared on Instagram.

The shocking news was disclosed as Omar Ayuso, André Lamoglia and the rest of the show’s current cast gathered for a press event in Madrid in support of season 7.

“We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of ‘Élite.’ We ended on a high note,” creator Carlos Montero shared at the event, per Variety. “Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for Season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having [acclaimed Spanish actress] Maribel [Verdú] these last two seasons.”

He added: “‘Élite’ changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it.”

After initially premiering in 2018, Netflix renewed the long-running series in July for its 8th – and now final- season.

With season 7 set to premiere on October 20th, click through to peep the cast rockin’ chic ensembles at the Elite press event in Madrid…