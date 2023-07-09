Playlist alert! Gay guys share their favorite MLM songs

One Reddit user recently asked the r/GayMen community for “any gay (MLM) songs, possibly about romance,” and commenters had more than a dozen tracks to suggest.

Some users, meanwhile, even dropped entire Spotify playlists in the comments. Two of the comments, for example, suggested Spotify user Jason D. Clinton’s “Gay Men Singing About Men” playlist, which currently boasts 210 songs with a total runtime of about 11 hours.

Another user, r/alejandrogermanotta, offered up his “BubblePopBottomPop” playlist, saying it’s “about 4 hours of dudes singing either about dudes or navigating self-love as a gay man.”

Now, onto the specific song recommendations. Enjoy the tunes!

“King of My Heart” by Sub-Radio

”Look Away” by Eli Lieb & Steve Grand

“A beautiful and sad breakup song,” said u/faireymagik2.

“What Mattered Most (Alternative Version)” by Ty Herndon

“Ty Herndon re-released ‘What Mattered Most’ and changed the words to be about a dude after he came out,” u/Akhuan wrote. “I’m not primarily a fan of country but I think that’s sweet.”

“This Is Love” by Jason and deMarco

“Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy” by Queen

“Stohner” by Man on Man

“Also all of their songs actually, lol,” added u/WhereIsMyCuddlyBear.

“Joshua” by Eugene McGuinness

“What We Had” by The Drums

“Housewife” by Jay Brannan

“Host” by Dog Park Dissidents

“Poetry” by Wrabel

“Wrabel is an out-and-proud gay man who’s a prolific and soulful singer and songwriter,” u/Man_as_Idea noted. “His album We Could Be Beautiful is especially upbeat, and its song ‘Poetry’ is, [in my opinion], particularly romantic.”

“Thinkin About You” by Frank Ocean

“Caramel” by John Grant

“David” by The Radio Dept.

“My favorite ‘canonically gay’ song,” said u/gaybandanadee.