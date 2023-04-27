Politician calls the thought of gay sex “puke worthy”… so we’re pretty sure he wants to have gay sex

Another day, another absurd homophobic remark from a conservative politician.

Mark Latham, who leads the NSW One Nation party in Australia, had such a harsh response to queerness this week that we can’t help but wonder… Are you fighting something within yourself, honey?

Latham made derogatory remarks about homosexual acts in an interview on Chris Smith’s TNT Radio program, during which he described the thought of two men engaging in anal sex as “puke worthy” and said it literally made him want to vomit.

OK, drama queen.

When asked about an offensive tweet he posted last month about gay MP Alex Greenwich, which crudely detailed how anal sex is a “disgusting act”, Latham refused to apologize.

“Disgusting?” he tweeted at Greenwich on March 21. “How does that compare with sticking your d*ck up a bloke’s a** and covering it with sh*t?”

Speaking to Smith, Latham defended his tweet by saying that he speaks for many straight men when he says the thought of having anal sex with another man is “disgusting.”

When witnessing such passionate views against our community, it makes a person question why someone such as Latham is so preoccupied with this particular topic, and, how, ahem, fiercely he responds to it.

A recent study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior found that many self-identified heterosexuals feel same-sex attraction. The study surveyed 2,900 self-identified heterosexuals in Spain between the ages of 18 and 40, with 31.5% of women and 13.2% of men reporting same-sex attraction.

The study found that same-sex attraction and sexual desire create discomfort and uncertainty in heterosexual people’s self-concept, likely due to social backlash and heteronormativity.

Discrimination against LGBTQ+ people affects the sexual development of heterosexuals who experience any attraction or desire outside of heteronormativity.

With this in mind, and low-key what we are all thinking when we see such intense opposition towards our community, the “puke worthy” discomfort Latham finds in gay sex could be because, deep down, he’s curious about it.

We’ll stay tuned for his eventual coming out story, but won’t pay too close attention to him, which this queen so desperately craves.