Polo Morin’s cuddle buddy, Sander Jennings’ jungle, & Sharok’s beach day

This week Hugh Jackman embraced his inner Scruff daddy, Pennsylvania state Representative Brian Sims popped the question, and the community dispensed our best advice for our “straight-passing” brethren. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Paris Hilton made lunch with Gianluca Conte.
Adam Peaty had a blast.
Sander Jennings explored the jungle.
Maluma got wet.
Taylor Stilson took a hike.
Matthew Camp hunted pumpkins.
Brandon Kyle Goodman flashed a smile.
Andres Camilo finished summer strong.
Reno Gold got a massage.
Shahrokh Nejad (a.k.a. Sharok) and Brock Banks hit the beach.
Kyle Kothari and Matty Lee got in the ocean.
John Arthur Hill took a shower.
Brandon Flynn hit the river.
Nuttapong Sabsarn cleaned up.
Mason Gooding slept in late.
The Warwick Rowers took up a new sport.
Gabriel Gastelum dressed up.
Polo Morin hugged his bud.
Kevin McDonald looked up.
And Darren Barnet resurfaced.
8 Comments
dbmcvey
Another lovely celebration of masculinity!
ScottOnEarth
GREAT lineup this week!
m
Polo 🙂
Just.my.opinion
Seriously?
Rambeaux
Welcome back, Kevin McDonald !
Looking as nasty and sexy as ever.
JTinToronto
Well I know who Brandon Flynn and Sharok are.
Nancy Joyzee
the only time I want to see Paris Hilton is if she falls headfirst into a Cuisinart. horrible homophobe
SDR94103
gross, just gross.